TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February

March 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in February as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February RANK VEHICLE FEB 2014 FEB 2013 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 55,882 54,489 +2.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 36,584 41,643 -12.1 3 Nissan Altima 30,849 27,725 +11.3 4 Ram P/U 29,303 23,289 +25.8 5 Toyota Camry 28,998 31,270 -7.3 6 Toyota Corolla 25,299 24,999 +1.2 7 Honda Accord 24,622 27,999 -12.1 8 Ford Fusion 23,898 27,875 -14.3 9 Ford Escape 23,145 24,110 -4.0 10 Chevrolet Cruze 21,836 17,947 +21.7 11 Chevrolet Equinox 21,587 20,649 +4.5 12 Honda Civic 21,575 22,713 -5.0 13 Honda CR-V 20,759 20,668 +0.4 14 Chevrolet Malibu 17,448 14,817 +17.8 15 Nissan Rogue 17,197 9,964 +72.6 16 Toyota RAV4 16,451 13,329 +23.4 17 Hyundai Elantra 16,393 16,219 +1.1 18 Ford Focus 15,926 20,808 -23.5 19 GMC Sierra P/U 14,232 14,133 +0.7 20 Ford Explorer 12,921 16,586 -22.1 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February RANK VEHICLE 2014 2013 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 102,418 101,330 +1.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 65,510 77,088 -15.0 3 Ram P/U 54,374 43,763 +24.2 4 Nissan Altima 53,364 49,189 +8.5 5 Toyota Camry 52,330 63,167 -17.2 6 Toyota Corolla 48,052 48,821 -1.6 7 Honda Accord 45,226 51,923 -12.9 8 Ford Fusion 44,615 50,274 -11.3 9 Honda Civic 43,399 44,594 -2.7 10 Ford Escape 42,604 44,049 -3.3 11 Honda CR-V 38,991 38,477 +1.3 12 Chevrolet Cruze 38,664 32,471 +19.1 13 Chevrolet Equinox 36,134 37,872 -4.6 14 Toyota RAV4 33,331 24,939 +33.7 15 Hyundai Elantra 31,719 28,393 +11.7 16 Nissan Rogue 31,028 18,915 +64.0 17 Chevrolet Malibu 29,270 30,640 -4.5 18 Ford Focus 27,929 36,969 -24.5 19 GMC Sierra P/U 25,350 26,979 -6.0 20 Toyota Prius 25,066 33,584 -25.4