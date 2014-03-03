版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 05:14 BJT

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February

March 3 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. in February as reported by the automakers
and ranked by total units.
    
    Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February 
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                    FEB 2014  FEB 2013    % CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U            55,882    54,489      +2.6
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U      36,584    41,643     -12.1
 3      Nissan Altima                30,849    27,725     +11.3
 4      Ram P/U                      29,303    23,289     +25.8
 5      Toyota Camry                 28,998    31,270      -7.3
 6      Toyota Corolla               25,299    24,999      +1.2
 7      Honda Accord                 24,622    27,999     -12.1
 8      Ford Fusion                  23,898    27,875     -14.3
 9      Ford Escape                  23,145    24,110      -4.0
 10     Chevrolet Cruze              21,836    17,947     +21.7
 11     Chevrolet Equinox            21,587    20,649      +4.5
 12     Honda Civic                  21,575    22,713      -5.0
 13     Honda CR-V                   20,759    20,668      +0.4
 14     Chevrolet Malibu             17,448    14,817     +17.8
 15     Nissan Rogue                 17,197     9,964     +72.6
 16     Toyota RAV4                  16,451    13,329     +23.4
 17     Hyundai Elantra              16,393    16,219      +1.1
 18     Ford Focus                   15,926    20,808     -23.5
 19     GMC Sierra P/U               14,232    14,133      +0.7
 20     Ford Explorer                12,921    16,586     -22.1
 
    Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                       2014      2013     % CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U          102,418   101,330       +1.1
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     65,510    77,088      -15.0
 3      Ram P/U                     54,374    43,763      +24.2
 4      Nissan Altima               53,364    49,189       +8.5
 5      Toyota Camry                52,330    63,167      -17.2
 6      Toyota Corolla              48,052    48,821       -1.6
 7      Honda Accord                45,226    51,923      -12.9
 8      Ford Fusion                 44,615    50,274      -11.3
 9      Honda Civic                 43,399    44,594       -2.7
 10     Ford Escape                 42,604    44,049       -3.3
 11     Honda CR-V                  38,991    38,477       +1.3
 12     Chevrolet Cruze             38,664    32,471      +19.1
 13     Chevrolet Equinox           36,134    37,872       -4.6
 14     Toyota RAV4                 33,331    24,939      +33.7
 15     Hyundai Elantra             31,719    28,393      +11.7
 16     Nissan Rogue                31,028    18,915      +64.0
 17     Chevrolet Malibu            29,270    30,640       -4.5
 18     Ford Focus                  27,929    36,969      -24.5
 19     GMC Sierra P/U              25,350    26,979       -6.0
 20     Toyota Prius                25,066    33,584      -25.4
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐