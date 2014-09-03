版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 01:44 BJT

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August

Sept 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in
August as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August
 RANK  VEHICLE                      AUGUST   LAST YR   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U            68,109    71,115       -4.2
 2     Honda Accord                 51,075    38,559      +32.5
 3     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U      49,201    43,603      +12.8
 4     Toyota Camry                 44,043    44,713       -1.5
 5     Ram P/U                      43,775    33,009      +32.6
 6     Toyota RAV4                  35,614    23,502      +51.5
 7     Honda CR-V                   34,079    34,654       -1.7
 8     Honda Civic                  34,032    39,458      -13.8
 9     Toyota Corolla               33,088    26,861      +23.2
 10    Nissan Altima                32,153    30,976       +3.8
 11    Ford Fusion                  29,452    24,653      +19.5
 12    Ford Escape                  28,996    26,714       +8.5
 13    Toyota Prius                 23,437    27,358      -14.3
 14    Chevrolet Cruze              23,435    23,909       -2.0
 15    Hyundai Elantra              22,845    24,700       -7.5
 16    Ford Focus                   22,079    20,372       +8.4
 17    Nissan Rogue                 21,419    17,273      +24.0
 18    Chevrolet Equinox            21,387    25,073      -14.7
 19    Hyundai Sonata               21,092    16,917      +24.7
 20    GMC Sierra P/U               19,847    18,017      +10.2
 
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August
 RANK  VEHICLE                         2014      2013   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U            497,174   499,050       -0.4
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U      331,977   328,269       +1.1
 3     Toyota Camry                 306,471   287,119       +6.7
 4     Ram P/U                      283,256   234,642      +20.7
 5     Honda Accord                 271,426   256,926       +5.6
 6     Toyota Corolla               238,275   210,296      +13.3
 7     Nissan Altima                235,260   228,297       +3.0
 8     Honda Civic                  231,167   230,578       +0.3
 9     Ford Fusion                  218,892   206,321       +6.1
 10    Honda CR-V                   217,293   207,643       +4.6
 11    Ford Escape                  208,444   205,683       +1.3
 12    Chevrolet Cruze              189,699   183,045       +3.6
 13    Toyota RAV4                  179,345   144,314      +24.3
 14    Chevrolet Equinox            167,539   169,977       -1.4
 15    Ford Focus                   160,759   171,921       -6.5
 16    Hyundai Elantra              157,555   174,902       -9.9
 17    Toyota Prius                 151,213   170,866      -11.5
 18    Hyundai Sonata               150,016   138,830       +8.1
 19    Nissan Rogue                 137,339   113,316      +21.2
 20    Chevrolet Malibu             133,388   140,463       -5.0
    

 (Compiled by Jai Ganesh in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐