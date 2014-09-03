TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Sept 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in August as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August RANK VEHICLE AUGUST LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 68,109 71,115 -4.2 2 Honda Accord 51,075 38,559 +32.5 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 49,201 43,603 +12.8 4 Toyota Camry 44,043 44,713 -1.5 5 Ram P/U 43,775 33,009 +32.6 6 Toyota RAV4 35,614 23,502 +51.5 7 Honda CR-V 34,079 34,654 -1.7 8 Honda Civic 34,032 39,458 -13.8 9 Toyota Corolla 33,088 26,861 +23.2 10 Nissan Altima 32,153 30,976 +3.8 11 Ford Fusion 29,452 24,653 +19.5 12 Ford Escape 28,996 26,714 +8.5 13 Toyota Prius 23,437 27,358 -14.3 14 Chevrolet Cruze 23,435 23,909 -2.0 15 Hyundai Elantra 22,845 24,700 -7.5 16 Ford Focus 22,079 20,372 +8.4 17 Nissan Rogue 21,419 17,273 +24.0 18 Chevrolet Equinox 21,387 25,073 -14.7 19 Hyundai Sonata 21,092 16,917 +24.7 20 GMC Sierra P/U 19,847 18,017 +10.2 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August RANK VEHICLE 2014 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 497,174 499,050 -0.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 331,977 328,269 +1.1 3 Toyota Camry 306,471 287,119 +6.7 4 Ram P/U 283,256 234,642 +20.7 5 Honda Accord 271,426 256,926 +5.6 6 Toyota Corolla 238,275 210,296 +13.3 7 Nissan Altima 235,260 228,297 +3.0 8 Honda Civic 231,167 230,578 +0.3 9 Ford Fusion 218,892 206,321 +6.1 10 Honda CR-V 217,293 207,643 +4.6 11 Ford Escape 208,444 205,683 +1.3 12 Chevrolet Cruze 189,699 183,045 +3.6 13 Toyota RAV4 179,345 144,314 +24.3 14 Chevrolet Equinox 167,539 169,977 -1.4 15 Ford Focus 160,759 171,921 -6.5 16 Hyundai Elantra 157,555 174,902 -9.9 17 Toyota Prius 151,213 170,866 -11.5 18 Hyundai Sonata 150,016 138,830 +8.1 19 Nissan Rogue 137,339 113,316 +21.2 20 Chevrolet Malibu 133,388 140,463 -5.0 (Compiled by Jai Ganesh in Bangalore)
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx