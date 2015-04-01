版本:
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in March

April 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.
    
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in March
 RANK  VEHICLE                            Mar-15       Mar-14   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                  67,706       70,940       -4.6
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            45,193       42,247       +7.0
 3     Ram P/U                            41,595       42,532       -2.2
 4     Toyota Camry                       40,800       41,953       -2.7
 5     Toyota Corolla                     35,532       29,685      +19.7
 6     Nissan Altima                      31,993       35,921      -10.9
 7     Ford Fusion                        29,044       32,963      -11.9
 8     Hyundai Elantra                    28,794       21,518      +33.8
 9     Honda CR-V                         27,618       28,657       -3.6
 10    Nissan Rogue                       27,418       19,420      +41.2
 11    Honda Civic                        26,985       27,697       -2.6
 12    Ford Escape                        26,303       28,701       -8.4
 13    Honda Accord                       26,018       33,962      -23.4
 14    Toyota RAV4                        25,243       19,733      +27.9
 15    Chevrolet Equinox                  24,335       19,939      +22.0
 16    Chevrolet Cruze                    23,598       26,521      -11.0
 17    Nissan Sentra                      21,277       19,323      +10.1
 18    Ford Explorer                      20,765       17,751      +17.0
 19    Ford Focus                         20,497       23,974      -14.5
 20    Chrysler 200                       19,190        7,531     +154.8
 
    
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March
    
 RANK  VEHICLE                           YTD 2015     YTD 2014   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                  177,312      173,358       +2.3
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            126,694      107,757      +17.6
 3     Ram P/U                            101,511       96,906       +4.8
 4     Toyota Camry                       100,505       94,283       +6.6
 5     Toyota Corolla                      90,728       77,737      +16.7
 6     Nissan Altima                       86,875       89,285       -2.7
 7     Honda CR-V                          73,127       67,648       +8.1
 8     Ford Fusion                         71,470       77,578       -7.9
 9     Honda Accord                        68,645       79,188      -13.3
 10    Ford Escape                         67,272       71,305       -5.7
 11    Toyota RAV4                         67,010       53,064      +26.3
 12    Honda Civic                         66,722       71,096       -6.2
 13    Chevrolet Equinox                   65,613       56,073      +17.0
 14    Nissan Rogue                        64,486       50,448      +27.8
 15    Chevrolet Cruze                     60,592       65,185       -7.0
 16    Hyundai Elantra                     56,742       53,237       +6.6
 17    Ford Focus                          52,994       51,903       +2.1
 18    Ford Explorer                       52,787       42,368      +24.6
 19    Nissan Sentra                       51,026       40,789      +25.1
 20    Chrysler 200                        49,152       30,489      +61.2
  
    

 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)
