TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May

June 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May RANK VEHICLE MAY-15 MAY-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 61,870 68,520 -9.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 51,602 46,648 +10.6 3 Toyota Camry 43,837 49,584 -11.6 4 Ram P/U 39,952 37,131 +7.6 5 Toyota Corolla 36,768 36,611 +0.4 6 Honda Civic 34,472 36,089 -4.5 7 Nissan Altima 33,630 36,053 -6.7 8 Honda Accord 32,373 39,637 -18.3 9 Honda CR-V 32,090 32,430 -1.0 10 Ford Fusion 31,325 33,881 -7.5 11 Chevrolet Equinox 29,456 22,695 +29.8 12 Ford Escape 29,248 31,896 -8.3 13 Toyota RAV4 28,808 23,465 +22.8 14 Nissan Rogue 25,901 18,722 +38.3 15 Ford Focus 23,934 23,683 +1.1 16 Chevrolet Cruze 23,752 32,393 -26.7 17 Hyundai Elantra 23,432 21,867 +7.2 18 Jeep Wrangler 22,324 19,235 +16.1 19 Chevrolet Malibu 21,461 19,288 +11.3 20 Nissan Sentra 20,616 21,932 -6.0 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through May RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 302,009 305,265 -1.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 224,274 197,160 +13.8 3 Ram P/U 179,384 170,711 +5.1 4 Toyota Camry 178,408 181,876 -1.9 5 Toyota Corolla 159,486 143,409 +11.2 6 Nissan Altima 142,613 150,342 -5.1 7 Honda CR-V 134,669 128,563 +4.7 8 Honda Civic 129,574 134,796 -3.9 9 Honda Accord 128,269 152,949 -16.1 10 Ford Fusion 127,749 137,894 -7.4 11 Chevrolet Equinox 123,925 99,083 +25.1 12 Ford Escape 122,290 127,780 -4.3 13 Toyota RAV4 118,732 95,363 +24.5 14 Nissan Rogue 112,154 84,236 +33.1 15 Chevrolet Cruze 105,291 119,330 -11.8 16 Hyundai Elantra 102,085 95,329 +7.1 17 Ford Focus 95,028 94,690 +0.4 18 Ford Explorer 89,127 79,343 +12.3 19 Nissan Sentra 88,701 76,801 +15.5 20 Chrysler 200 88,009 37,833 +132.6 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)