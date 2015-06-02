版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 3日 星期三 03:06 BJT

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May

June 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May    
    
 RANK    VEHICLE                                MAY-15      MAY-14     PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                      61,870      68,520         -9.7
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U                51,602      46,648        +10.6
 3       Toyota Camry                           43,837      49,584        -11.6
 4       Ram P/U                                39,952      37,131         +7.6
 5       Toyota Corolla                         36,768      36,611         +0.4
 6       Honda Civic                            34,472      36,089         -4.5
 7       Nissan Altima                          33,630      36,053         -6.7
 8       Honda Accord                           32,373      39,637        -18.3
 9       Honda CR-V                             32,090      32,430         -1.0
 10      Ford Fusion                            31,325      33,881         -7.5
 11      Chevrolet Equinox                      29,456      22,695        +29.8
 12      Ford Escape                            29,248      31,896         -8.3
 13      Toyota RAV4                            28,808      23,465        +22.8
 14      Nissan Rogue                           25,901      18,722        +38.3
 15      Ford Focus                             23,934      23,683         +1.1
 16      Chevrolet Cruze                        23,752      32,393        -26.7
 17      Hyundai Elantra                        23,432      21,867         +7.2
 18      Jeep Wrangler                          22,324      19,235        +16.1
 19      Chevrolet Malibu                       21,461      19,288        +11.3
 20      Nissan Sentra                          20,616      21,932         -6.0
                                                                               
                                                                               
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through May                                   
                                                                               
 RANK    VEHICLE                              YTD 2015    YTD 2014     PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                     302,009     305,265         -1.1
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U               224,274     197,160        +13.8
 3       Ram P/U                               179,384     170,711         +5.1
 4       Toyota Camry                          178,408     181,876         -1.9
 5       Toyota Corolla                        159,486     143,409        +11.2
 6       Nissan Altima                         142,613     150,342         -5.1
 7       Honda CR-V                            134,669     128,563         +4.7
 8       Honda Civic                           129,574     134,796         -3.9
 9       Honda Accord                          128,269     152,949        -16.1
 10      Ford Fusion                           127,749     137,894         -7.4
 11      Chevrolet Equinox                     123,925      99,083        +25.1
 12      Ford Escape                           122,290     127,780         -4.3
 13      Toyota RAV4                           118,732      95,363        +24.5
 14      Nissan Rogue                          112,154      84,236        +33.1
 15      Chevrolet Cruze                       105,291     119,330        -11.8
 16      Hyundai Elantra                       102,085      95,329         +7.1
 17      Ford Focus                             95,028      94,690         +0.4
 18      Ford Explorer                          89,127      79,343        +12.3
 19      Nissan Sentra                          88,701      76,801        +15.5
 20      Chrysler 200                           88,009      37,833       +132.6
    

 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐