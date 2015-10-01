版本:
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September

Oct 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in September as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.

 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September
    
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                            Sep-15       Sep-14    PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                  69,651       59,863       +16.4
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            53,725       50,176        +7.1
 3      Ram P/U                            36,598       36,612         0.0
 4      Toyota Camry                       34,487       28,507       +21.0
 5      Honda Accord                       33,641       32,956        +2.1
 6      Honda CR-V                         29,925       23,722       +26.1
 7      Ford Escape                        28,473       21,718       +31.1
 8      Honda Civic                        28,278       22,263       +27.0
 9      Toyota RAV4                        26,963       22,724       +18.7
 10     Toyota Corolla                     26,636       20,530       +29.7
 11     Nissan Rogue                       25,064       17,229       +45.5
 12     Ford Fusion                        24,942       21,693       +15.0
 13     Nissan Altima                      24,224       21,675       +11.8
 14     Chevrolet Equinox                  21,537       17,266       +24.7
 15     Hyundai Elantra                    20,724       18,848       +10.0
 16     GMC Sierra P/U                     19,754       16,763       +17.8
 17     Ford Explorer                      19,005       13,770       +38.0
 18     Nissan Versa                       18,053       12,072       +49.5
 19     Jeep Wrangler                      17,583       13,955       +26.0
 20     Chevrolet Malibu                   17,066       15,186       +12.4
 
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through September
    
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                          YTD 2015     YTD 2014    PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                 564,451      557,037        +1.3
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U           440,904      382,153       +15.4
 3      Ram P/U                           330,643      319,868        +3.4
 4      Toyota Camry                      326,330      334,978        -2.6
 5      Toyota Corolla                    278,742      258,805        +7.7
 6      Honda Accord                      264,814      304,382       -13.0
 7      Nissan Altima                     262,424      256,935        +2.1
 8      Honda CR-V                        259,499      241,015        +7.7
 9      Honda Civic                       249,749      253,430        -1.5
 10     Ford Escape                       233,012      230,162        +1.2
 11     Ford Fusion                       231,475      240,585        -3.8
 12     Toyota RAV4                       227,781      202,069       +12.7
 13     Chevrolet Equinox                 214,042      184,805       +15.8
 14     Nissan Rogue                      213,207      154,568       +37.9
 15     Hyundai Elantra                   193,962      176,403       +10.0
 16     Chevrolet Cruze                   177,970      208,114       -14.5
 17     Ford Explorer                     171,528      143,303       +19.7
 18     Ford Focus                        163,864      176,156        -7.0
 19     GMC Sierra P/U                    161,653      147,289        +9.8
 20     Hyundai Sonata                    157,680      164,934        -4.4
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

