TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September

Oct 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in September as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September RANK VEHICLE Sep-15 Sep-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 69,651 59,863 +16.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 53,725 50,176 +7.1 3 Ram P/U 36,598 36,612 0.0 4 Toyota Camry 34,487 28,507 +21.0 5 Honda Accord 33,641 32,956 +2.1 6 Honda CR-V 29,925 23,722 +26.1 7 Ford Escape 28,473 21,718 +31.1 8 Honda Civic 28,278 22,263 +27.0 9 Toyota RAV4 26,963 22,724 +18.7 10 Toyota Corolla 26,636 20,530 +29.7 11 Nissan Rogue 25,064 17,229 +45.5 12 Ford Fusion 24,942 21,693 +15.0 13 Nissan Altima 24,224 21,675 +11.8 14 Chevrolet Equinox 21,537 17,266 +24.7 15 Hyundai Elantra 20,724 18,848 +10.0 16 GMC Sierra P/U 19,754 16,763 +17.8 17 Ford Explorer 19,005 13,770 +38.0 18 Nissan Versa 18,053 12,072 +49.5 19 Jeep Wrangler 17,583 13,955 +26.0 20 Chevrolet Malibu 17,066 15,186 +12.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through September RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 564,451 557,037 +1.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 440,904 382,153 +15.4 3 Ram P/U 330,643 319,868 +3.4 4 Toyota Camry 326,330 334,978 -2.6 5 Toyota Corolla 278,742 258,805 +7.7 6 Honda Accord 264,814 304,382 -13.0 7 Nissan Altima 262,424 256,935 +2.1 8 Honda CR-V 259,499 241,015 +7.7 9 Honda Civic 249,749 253,430 -1.5 10 Ford Escape 233,012 230,162 +1.2 11 Ford Fusion 231,475 240,585 -3.8 12 Toyota RAV4 227,781 202,069 +12.7 13 Chevrolet Equinox 214,042 184,805 +15.8 14 Nissan Rogue 213,207 154,568 +37.9 15 Hyundai Elantra 193,962 176,403 +10.0 16 Chevrolet Cruze 177,970 208,114 -14.5 17 Ford Explorer 171,528 143,303 +19.7 18 Ford Focus 163,864 176,156 -7.0 19 GMC Sierra P/U 161,653 147,289 +9.8 20 Hyundai Sonata 157,680 164,934 -4.4 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)