TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October RANK VEHICLE Oct-15 Oct-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,500 63,410 +3.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 51,647 46,966 +10.0 3 Ram P/U 40,931 39,834 +2.8 4 Toyota Camry 34,781 33,164 +4.9 5 Honda Accord 30,121 27,128 +11.0 6 Honda CR-V 29,032 29,257 -0.8 7 Toyota RAV4 28,256 21,524 +31.3 8 Toyota Corolla 27,951 24,959 +12.0 9 Honda Civic 27,789 24,154 +15.0 10 Nissan Rogue 24,939 14,685 +69.8 11 Chevrolet Malibu 24,725 11,131 +122.1 12 Ford Escape 24,719 24,919 -0.8 13 Ford Fusion 23,668 22,846 +3.6 14 Chevrolet Equinox 22,086 17,603 +25.5 15 Nissan Altima 20,948 23,544 -11.0 16 Ford Explorer 18,748 14,455 +29.7 17 GMC Sierra P/U 18,521 18,564 -0.2 18 Ford Focus 16,423 13,733 +19.6 19 Hyundai Sonata 16,071 15,563 +3.3 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,050 14,993 +7.0 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 629,951 620,447 +1.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 492,551 429,119 +14.8 3 Ram P/U 371,574 359,702 +3.3 4 Toyota Camry 361,111 368,142 -1.9 5 Toyota Corolla 306,693 283,764 +8.1 6 Honda Accord 294,935 331,510 -11.0 7 Honda CR-V 288,531 270,272 +6.8 8 Nissan Altima 283,372 280,479 +1.0 9 Honda Civic 277,538 277,584 0.0 10 Ford Escape 257,731 255,081 +1.0 11 Toyota RAV4 256,178 223,593 +14.6 12 Ford Fusion 255,143 263,431 -3.1 13 Nissan Rogue 238,146 169,253 +40.7 14 Chevrolet Equinox 236,128 202,408 +16.7 15 Hyundai Elantra 209,830 189,161 +10.9 16 Chevrolet Cruze 193,680 232,403 -16.7 17 Ford Explorer 190,276 157,758 +20.6 18 Ford Focus 180,287 189,889 -5.1 19 GMC Sierra P/U 180,174 165,853 +8.6 20 Hyundai Sonata 173,751 180,497 -3.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.