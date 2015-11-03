版本:
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October

Nov 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October
    
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                          Oct-15       Oct-14    PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                65,500       63,410        +3.3
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U          51,647       46,966       +10.0
 3      Ram P/U                          40,931       39,834        +2.8
 4      Toyota Camry                     34,781       33,164        +4.9
 5      Honda Accord                     30,121       27,128       +11.0
 6      Honda CR-V                       29,032       29,257        -0.8
 7      Toyota RAV4                      28,256       21,524       +31.3
 8      Toyota Corolla                   27,951       24,959       +12.0
 9      Honda Civic                      27,789       24,154       +15.0
 10     Nissan Rogue                     24,939       14,685       +69.8
 11     Chevrolet Malibu                 24,725       11,131      +122.1
 12     Ford Escape                      24,719       24,919        -0.8
 13     Ford Fusion                      23,668       22,846        +3.6
 14     Chevrolet Equinox                22,086       17,603       +25.5
 15     Nissan Altima                    20,948       23,544       -11.0
 16     Ford Explorer                    18,748       14,455       +29.7
 17     GMC Sierra P/U                   18,521       18,564        -0.2
 18     Ford Focus                       16,423       13,733       +19.6
 19     Hyundai Sonata                   16,071       15,563        +3.3
 20     Jeep Grand Cherokee              16,050       14,993        +7.0
 
    
Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October
     
    
 RANK    VEHICLE                       YTD 2015     YTD 2014    PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U              629,951      620,447        +1.5
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U        492,551      429,119       +14.8
 3       Ram P/U                        371,574      359,702        +3.3
 4       Toyota Camry                   361,111      368,142        -1.9
 5       Toyota Corolla                 306,693      283,764        +8.1
 6       Honda Accord                   294,935      331,510       -11.0
 7       Honda CR-V                     288,531      270,272        +6.8
 8       Nissan Altima                  283,372      280,479        +1.0
 9       Honda Civic                    277,538      277,584         0.0
 10      Ford Escape                    257,731      255,081        +1.0
 11      Toyota RAV4                    256,178      223,593       +14.6
 12      Ford Fusion                    255,143      263,431        -3.1
 13      Nissan Rogue                   238,146      169,253       +40.7
 14      Chevrolet Equinox              236,128      202,408       +16.7
 15      Hyundai Elantra                209,830      189,161       +10.9
 16      Chevrolet Cruze                193,680      232,403       -16.7
 17      Ford Explorer                  190,276      157,758       +20.6
 18      Ford Focus                     180,287      189,889        -5.1
 19      GMC Sierra P/U                 180,174      165,853        +8.6
 20      Hyundai Sonata                 173,751      180,497        -3.7
 
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

