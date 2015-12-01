TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November

Dec 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in November as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November RANK VEHICLE Nov-15 Nov-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,192 59,049 +10.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,001 42,799 +5.1 3 Ram P/U 36,407 35,865 +1.5 4 Toyota Camry 30,945 28,846 +7.3 5 Toyota RAV4 27,368 21,108 +29.7 6 Honda CR-V 25,931 32,378 -19.9 7 Honda Accord 25,566 25,275 +1.2 8 Honda Civic 25,050 23,060 +8.6 9 Toyota Corolla 24,194 25,609 -5.5 10 Nissan Rogue 22,565 15,067 +49.8 11 Ford Escape 20,807 25,528 -18.5 12 Nissan Altima 20,564 22,834 -9.9 13 Chevrolet Equinox 19,634 18,536 +5.9 14 Ford Fusion 19,451 20,263 -4.0 15 Hyundai Elantra 17,634 14,002 +25.9 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17,051 15,307 +11.4 17 Hyundai Sonata 16,732 18,515 -9.6 18 GMC Sierra P/U 16,527 22,544 -26.7 19 Chevrolet Cruze 16,073 22,857 -29.7 20 Ford Explorer 15,141 14,949 +1.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through November RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 695,143 679,496 +2.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 537,552 471,918 +13.9 3 Ram P/U 407,981 395,567 +3.1 4 Toyota Camry 392,056 396,988 -1.2 5 Toyota Corolla 330,887 309,373 +7.0 6 Honda Accord 320,501 356,785 -10.2 7 Honda CR-V 314,462 302,650 +3.9 8 Nissan Altima 303,936 303,313 +0.2 9 Honda Civic 302,588 300,644 +0.6 10 Toyota RAV4 283,546 244,701 +15.9 11 Ford Escape 278,538 280,609 -0.7 12 Ford Fusion 274,594 283,694 -3.2 13 Nissan Rogue 260,711 184,320 +41.4 14 Chevrolet Equinox 255,762 220,944 +15.8 15 Hyundai Elantra 227,464 203,163 +12.0 16 Chevrolet Cruze 209,753 255,260 -17.8 17 Ford Explorer 205,417 172,707 +18.9 18 GMC Sierra P/U 196,701 188,397 +4.4 19 Ford Focus 191,473 204,751 -6.5 20 Hyundai Sonata 190,483 199,012 -4.3 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)