版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 04:13 BJT

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November

Dec 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in November as reported by automakers and ranked by total units.
    
Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November
        
 RANK    VEHICLE                             Nov-15       Nov-14      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                   65,192       59,049         +10.4
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U             45,001       42,799          +5.1
 3       Ram P/U                             36,407       35,865          +1.5
 4       Toyota Camry                        30,945       28,846          +7.3
 5       Toyota RAV4                         27,368       21,108         +29.7
 6       Honda CR-V                          25,931       32,378         -19.9
 7       Honda Accord                        25,566       25,275          +1.2
 8       Honda Civic                         25,050       23,060          +8.6
 9       Toyota Corolla                      24,194       25,609          -5.5
 10      Nissan Rogue                        22,565       15,067         +49.8
 11      Ford Escape                         20,807       25,528         -18.5
 12      Nissan Altima                       20,564       22,834          -9.9
 13      Chevrolet Equinox                   19,634       18,536          +5.9
 14      Ford Fusion                         19,451       20,263          -4.0
 15      Hyundai Elantra                     17,634       14,002         +25.9
 16      Jeep Grand Cherokee                 17,051       15,307         +11.4
 17      Hyundai Sonata                      16,732       18,515          -9.6
 18      GMC Sierra P/U                      16,527       22,544         -26.7
 19      Chevrolet Cruze                     16,073       22,857         -29.7
 20      Ford Explorer                       15,141       14,949          +1.3
                                                                              
                                                                              
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through November                             
                                                                              
 RANK    VEHICLE                           YTD 2015     YTD 2014      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                  695,143      679,496          +2.3
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            537,552      471,918         +13.9
 3       Ram P/U                            407,981      395,567          +3.1
 4       Toyota Camry                       392,056      396,988          -1.2
 5       Toyota Corolla                     330,887      309,373          +7.0
 6       Honda Accord                       320,501      356,785         -10.2
 7       Honda CR-V                         314,462      302,650          +3.9
 8       Nissan Altima                      303,936      303,313          +0.2
 9       Honda Civic                        302,588      300,644          +0.6
 10      Toyota RAV4                        283,546      244,701         +15.9
 11      Ford Escape                        278,538      280,609          -0.7
 12      Ford Fusion                        274,594      283,694          -3.2
 13      Nissan Rogue                       260,711      184,320         +41.4
 14      Chevrolet Equinox                  255,762      220,944         +15.8
 15      Hyundai Elantra                    227,464      203,163         +12.0
 16      Chevrolet Cruze                    209,753      255,260         -17.8
 17      Ford Explorer                      205,417      172,707         +18.9
 18      GMC Sierra P/U                     196,701      188,397          +4.4
 19      Ford Focus                         191,473      204,751          -6.5
 20      Hyundai Sonata                     190,483      199,012          -4.3
 
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐