TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

Jan 5 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December RANK VEHICLE Dec-15 Dec-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 85,211 74,355 +14.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 62,992 57,837 +8.9 3 Ram P/U 43,135 44,222 -2.5 4 Toyota Camry 37,299 31,618 +18.0 5 Honda Accord 35,056 31,589 +11.0 6 Honda Civic 32,796 25,337 +29.4 7 Toyota Corolla 32,445 30,125 +7.7 8 Toyota RAV4 31,866 22,997 +38.6 9 Honda CR-V 31,185 32,369 -3.7 10 Nissan Altima 29,462 32,331 -8.9 11 Ford Escape 27,954 25,603 +9.2 12 GMC Sierra P/U 27,438 23,436 +17.1 13 Nissan Rogue 26,479 14,879 +78.0 14 Ford Fusion 25,576 23,166 +10.4 15 Hyundai Sonata 22,820 17,924 +27.3 16 Chevrolet Equinox 21,827 21,298 +2.5 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 21,008 17,176 +22.3 18 Nissan Sentra 19,760 15,393 +28.4 19 Ford Explorer 18,892 16,632 +13.6 20 Toyota Tacoma 17,192 14,284 +20.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 780,354 753,851 +3.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 600,544 529,755 +13.4 3 Ram P/U 451,116 439,789 +2.6 4 Toyota Camry 429,355 428,606 +0.2 5 Toyota Corolla 363,332 339,498 +7.0 6 Honda Accord 355,557 388,374 -8.4 7 Honda CR-V 345,647 335,019 +3.2 8 Honda Civic 335,384 325,981 +2.9 9 Nissan Altima 333,398 335,644 -0.7 10 Toyota RAV4 315,412 267,698 +17.8 11 Ford Escape 306,492 306,212 +0.1 12 Ford Fusion 300,170 306,860 -2.2 13 Nissan Rogue 287,190 199,199 +44.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 277,589 242,242 +14.6 15 Hyundai Elantra 241,706 222,023 +8.9 16 Chevrolet Cruze 226,602 273,060 -17.0 17 Ford Explorer 224,309 189,339 +18.5 18 GMC Sierra P/U 224,139 211,833 +5.8 19 Hyundai Sonata 213,303 216,936 -1.7 20 Nissan Sentra 203,509 183,268 +11.0 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)