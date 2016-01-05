版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 04:10 BJT

TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

Jan 5 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    
Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December  
      
 RANK    VEHICLE                            Dec-15        Dec-14      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                  85,211        74,355         +14.6
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            62,992        57,837          +8.9
 3       Ram P/U                            43,135        44,222          -2.5
 4       Toyota Camry                       37,299        31,618         +18.0
 5       Honda Accord                       35,056        31,589         +11.0
 6       Honda Civic                        32,796        25,337         +29.4
 7       Toyota Corolla                     32,445        30,125          +7.7
 8       Toyota RAV4                        31,866        22,997         +38.6
 9       Honda CR-V                         31,185        32,369          -3.7
 10      Nissan Altima                      29,462        32,331          -8.9
 11      Ford Escape                        27,954        25,603          +9.2
 12      GMC Sierra P/U                     27,438        23,436         +17.1
 13      Nissan Rogue                       26,479        14,879         +78.0
 14      Ford Fusion                        25,576        23,166         +10.4
 15      Hyundai Sonata                     22,820        17,924         +27.3
 16      Chevrolet Equinox                  21,827        21,298          +2.5
 17      Jeep Grand Cherokee                21,008        17,176         +22.3
 18      Nissan Sentra                      19,760        15,393         +28.4
 19      Ford Explorer                      18,892        16,632         +13.6
 20      Toyota Tacoma                      17,192        14,284         +20.4
                                                                              
                                                                              
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December                             
                                                                              
 RANK    VEHICLE                          YTD 2015      YTD 2014      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                 780,354       753,851          +3.5
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U           600,544       529,755         +13.4
 3       Ram P/U                           451,116       439,789          +2.6
 4       Toyota Camry                      429,355       428,606          +0.2
 5       Toyota Corolla                    363,332       339,498          +7.0
 6       Honda Accord                      355,557       388,374          -8.4
 7       Honda CR-V                        345,647       335,019          +3.2
 8       Honda Civic                       335,384       325,981          +2.9
 9       Nissan Altima                     333,398       335,644          -0.7
 10      Toyota RAV4                       315,412       267,698         +17.8
 11      Ford Escape                       306,492       306,212          +0.1
 12      Ford Fusion                       300,170       306,860          -2.2
 13      Nissan Rogue                      287,190       199,199         +44.2
 14      Chevrolet Equinox                 277,589       242,242         +14.6
 15      Hyundai Elantra                   241,706       222,023          +8.9
 16      Chevrolet Cruze                   226,602       273,060         -17.0
 17      Ford Explorer                     224,309       189,339         +18.5
 18      GMC Sierra P/U                    224,139       211,833          +5.8
 19      Hyundai Sonata                    213,303       216,936          -1.7
 20      Nissan Sentra                     203,509       183,268         +11.0
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐