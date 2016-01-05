TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 5 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December RANK VEHICLE Dec-15 Dec-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 85,211 74,355 +14.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 62,992 57,837 +8.9 3 Ram P/U 43,135 44,222 -2.5 4 Toyota Camry 37,299 31,618 +18.0 5 Honda Accord 35,056 31,589 +11.0 6 Honda Civic 32,796 25,337 +29.4 7 Toyota Corolla 32,445 30,125 +7.7 8 Toyota RAV4 31,866 22,997 +38.6 9 Honda CR-V 31,185 32,369 -3.7 10 Nissan Altima 29,462 32,331 -8.9 11 Ford Escape 27,954 25,603 +9.2 12 GMC Sierra P/U 27,438 23,436 +17.1 13 Nissan Rogue 26,479 14,879 +78.0 14 Ford Fusion 25,576 23,166 +10.4 15 Hyundai Sonata 22,820 17,924 +27.3 16 Chevrolet Equinox 21,827 21,298 +2.5 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 21,008 17,176 +22.3 18 Nissan Sentra 19,760 15,393 +28.4 19 Ford Explorer 18,892 16,632 +13.6 20 Toyota Tacoma 17,192 14,284 +20.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 780,354 753,851 +3.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 600,544 529,755 +13.4 3 Ram P/U 451,116 439,789 +2.6 4 Toyota Camry 429,355 428,606 +0.2 5 Toyota Corolla 363,332 339,498 +7.0 6 Honda Accord 355,557 388,374 -8.4 7 Honda CR-V 345,647 335,019 +3.2 8 Honda Civic 335,384 325,981 +2.9 9 Nissan Altima 333,398 335,644 -0.7 10 Toyota RAV4 315,412 267,698 +17.8 11 Ford Escape 306,492 306,212 +0.1 12 Ford Fusion 300,170 306,860 -2.2 13 Nissan Rogue 287,190 199,199 +44.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 277,589 242,242 +14.6 15 Hyundai Elantra 241,706 222,023 +8.9 16 Chevrolet Cruze 226,602 273,060 -17.0 17 Ford Explorer 224,309 189,339 +18.5 18 GMC Sierra P/U 224,139 211,833 +5.8 19 Hyundai Sonata 213,303 216,936 -1.7 20 Nissan Sentra 203,509 183,268 +11.0 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: