TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Feb 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January RANK VEHICLE Jan-16 Jan-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 51,540 54,370 -5.2 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 37,863 36,106 +4.9 3 Ram P/U 29,938 28,618 +4.6 4 Toyota Camry 26,848 26,763 +0.3 5 Honda Civic 26,741 18,699 +43.0 6 Toyota Corolla 22,362 27,357 -18.3 7 Nissan Altima 22,156 26,408 -16.1 8 Toyota RAV4 21,554 19,824 +8.7 9 Honda Accord 20,765 21,011 -1.2 10 Ford Fusion 19,877 19,694 +0.9 11 Nissan Rogue 19,762 15,649 +26.3 12 Ford Escape 19,219 20,054 -4.2 13 Honda CR-V 19,208 23,211 -17.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 18,574 19,555 -5.0 15 Nissan Sentra 16,144 14,395 +12.2 16 Hyundai Sonata 15,209 12,363 +23.0 17 Chevrolet Malibu 14,746 11,878 +24.1 18 GMC Sierra P/U 14,381 12,621 +13.9 19 Chevrolet Cruze 14,362 18,693 -23.2 20 Ford Explorer 14,266 14,995 -4.9 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)