TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April

May 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in
April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                                       Apr-16       Apr-15    PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                             70,774       62,827       +12.6
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U                       49,990       45,978        +8.7
 3      Ram P/U                                       41,079       37,921        +8.3
 4      Honda Civic                                   35,331       28,380       +24.5
 5      Toyota Camry                                  34,039       34,066        -0.1
 6      Toyota Corolla                                32,111       31,990        +0.4
 7      Honda Accord                                  31,526       27,251       +15.7
 8      Toyota RAV4                                   30,152       22,914       +31.6
 9      Honda CR-V                                    28,913       29,452        -1.8
 10     Nissan Altima                                 28,484       22,108       +28.8
 11     Ford Escape                                   23,920       25,770        -7.2
 12     Nissan Rogue                                  23,173       21,767        +6.5
 13     Chevrolet Malibu                              21,763       17,430       +24.9
 14     Ford Fusion                                   20,730       24,954       -16.9
 15     Chevrolet Equinox                             20,607       28,856       -28.6
 16     GMC Sierra P/U                                20,531       18,082       +13.5
 17     Ford Explorer                                 20,283       16,585       +22.3
 18     Nissan Sentra                                 19,145       17,059       +12.2
 19     Jeep Wrangler                                 19,003       18,849        +0.8
 20     Toyota Tacoma                                 18,106       15,656       +15.6
                                                                                     
                                                                                     
 RANK   VEHICLE                                     YTD 2016     YTD 2015    PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                            256,895      240,139        +7.0
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U                      178,955      172,672        +3.6
 3      Ram P/U                                      154,446      139,432       +10.8
 4      Toyota Camry                                 130,283      134,571        -3.2
 5      Honda Civic                                  122,634       95,102       +28.9
 6      Toyota Corolla                               116,371      122,718        -5.2
 7      Nissan Altima                                113,816      108,983        +4.4
 8      Honda Accord                                 108,599       95,896       +13.2
 9      Toyota RAV4                                  106,274       89,924       +18.2
 10     Honda CR-V                                   100,101      102,579        -2.4
 11     Ford Fusion                                   95,724       96,424        -0.7
 12     Ford Escape                                   95,514       93,042        +2.7
 13     Nissan Rogue                                  92,209       86,253        +6.9
 14     Nissan Sentra                                 82,089       68,085       +20.6
 15     Chevrolet Equinox                             80,486       94,469       -14.8
 16     Chevrolet Malibu                              79,985       59,831       +33.7
 17     Hyundai Sonata                                76,668       62,604       +22.5
 18     Ford Explorer                                 76,168       69,372        +9.8
 19     GMC Sierra P/U                                71,662       63,255       +13.3
 20     Ford Focus                                    66,198       71,094        -6.9
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

