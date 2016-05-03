TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April

May 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE Apr-16 Apr-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 70,774 62,827 +12.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 49,990 45,978 +8.7 3 Ram P/U 41,079 37,921 +8.3 4 Honda Civic 35,331 28,380 +24.5 5 Toyota Camry 34,039 34,066 -0.1 6 Toyota Corolla 32,111 31,990 +0.4 7 Honda Accord 31,526 27,251 +15.7 8 Toyota RAV4 30,152 22,914 +31.6 9 Honda CR-V 28,913 29,452 -1.8 10 Nissan Altima 28,484 22,108 +28.8 11 Ford Escape 23,920 25,770 -7.2 12 Nissan Rogue 23,173 21,767 +6.5 13 Chevrolet Malibu 21,763 17,430 +24.9 14 Ford Fusion 20,730 24,954 -16.9 15 Chevrolet Equinox 20,607 28,856 -28.6 16 GMC Sierra P/U 20,531 18,082 +13.5 17 Ford Explorer 20,283 16,585 +22.3 18 Nissan Sentra 19,145 17,059 +12.2 19 Jeep Wrangler 19,003 18,849 +0.8 20 Toyota Tacoma 18,106 15,656 +15.6 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 256,895 240,139 +7.0 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 178,955 172,672 +3.6 3 Ram P/U 154,446 139,432 +10.8 4 Toyota Camry 130,283 134,571 -3.2 5 Honda Civic 122,634 95,102 +28.9 6 Toyota Corolla 116,371 122,718 -5.2 7 Nissan Altima 113,816 108,983 +4.4 8 Honda Accord 108,599 95,896 +13.2 9 Toyota RAV4 106,274 89,924 +18.2 10 Honda CR-V 100,101 102,579 -2.4 11 Ford Fusion 95,724 96,424 -0.7 12 Ford Escape 95,514 93,042 +2.7 13 Nissan Rogue 92,209 86,253 +6.9 14 Nissan Sentra 82,089 68,085 +20.6 15 Chevrolet Equinox 80,486 94,469 -14.8 16 Chevrolet Malibu 79,985 59,831 +33.7 17 Hyundai Sonata 76,668 62,604 +22.5 18 Ford Explorer 76,168 69,372 +9.8 19 GMC Sierra P/U 71,662 63,255 +13.3 20 Ford Focus 66,198 71,094 -6.9 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)