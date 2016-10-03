TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September

Oct 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in September as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in September: RANK VEHICLE Sep-16 Sep-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 67,809 69,651 -2.6 2 Ram P/U 47,792 37,004 +29.2 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,380 53,725 -15.5 4 Honda CR-V 31,884 29,925 +6.5 5 Toyota Corolla 31,167 26,636 +17.0 6 Toyota Camry 30,707 34,487 -11.0 7 Toyota RAV4 29,438 27,104 +8.6 8 Honda Civic 28,184 28,278 -0.3 9 Honda Accord 27,204 33,641 -19.1 10 Nissan Rogue 26,459 25,064 +5.6 11 Ford Escape 25,065 28,473 -12.0 12 Nissan Altima 25,031 24,224 +3.3 13 Chevrolet Malibu 21,521 17,066 +26.1 14 Ford Fusion 20,570 24,942 -17.5 15 Hyundai Elantra 19,382 20,724 -6.5 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 18,507 15,715 +17.8 17 GMC Sierra P/U 18,068 19,754 -8.5 18 Ford Explorer 16,667 19,005 -12.3 19 Toyota Tacoma 15,723 11,608 +35.4 20 Hyundai Sonata 15,347 16,124 -4.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. through September: RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 595,656 564,451 +5.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 425,556 440,904 -3.5 3 Ram P/U 361,086 333,537 +8.3 4 Toyota Camry 297,453 326,330 -8.8 5 Honda Civic 283,783 249,749 +13.6 6 Toyota Corolla 275,818 278,740 -1.0 7 Honda CR-V 263,493 259,499 +1.5 8 Toyota RAV4 260,380 227,922 +14.2 9 Honda Accord 258,619 264,814 -2.3 10 Nissan Altima 242,321 262,424 -7.7 11 Nissan Rogue 241,619 213,207 +13.3 12 Ford Escape 234,764 233,012 +0.8 13 Ford Fusion 210,462 231,475 -9.1 14 Chevrolet Equinox 173,736 214,042 -18.8 15 Chevrolet Malibu 170,389 147,161 +15.8 16 Nissan Sentra 169,476 154,270 +9.9 17 GMC Sierra P/U 164,440 161,653 +1.7 18 Ford Explorer 163,913 171,528 -4.4 19 Hyundai Elantra 157,050 193,962 -19.0 20 Hyundai Sonata 155,279 157,680 -1.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)