TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September

Oct 3 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. in September as reported by the automakers
and ranked by total units.

    Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in September:
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                    Sep-16   Sep-15  PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U          67,809   69,651      -2.6
 2      Ram P/U                    47,792   37,004     +29.2
 3      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U    45,380   53,725     -15.5
 4      Honda CR-V                 31,884   29,925      +6.5
 5      Toyota Corolla             31,167   26,636     +17.0
 6      Toyota Camry               30,707   34,487     -11.0
 7      Toyota RAV4                29,438   27,104      +8.6
 8      Honda Civic                28,184   28,278      -0.3
 9      Honda Accord               27,204   33,641     -19.1
 10     Nissan Rogue               26,459   25,064      +5.6
 11     Ford Escape                25,065   28,473     -12.0
 12     Nissan Altima              25,031   24,224      +3.3
 13     Chevrolet Malibu           21,521   17,066     +26.1
 14     Ford Fusion                20,570   24,942     -17.5
 15     Hyundai Elantra            19,382   20,724      -6.5
 16     Jeep Grand Cherokee        18,507   15,715     +17.8
 17     GMC Sierra P/U             18,068   19,754      -8.5
 18     Ford Explorer              16,667   19,005     -12.3
 19     Toyota Tacoma              15,723   11,608     +35.4
 20     Hyundai Sonata             15,347   16,124      -4.8
 
     
    Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. through September:
 
 RANK   VEHICLE                  YTD 2016  YTD 2015  PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U         595,656   564,451      +5.5
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U   425,556   440,904      -3.5
 3      Ram P/U                   361,086   333,537      +8.3
 4      Toyota Camry              297,453   326,330      -8.8
 5      Honda Civic               283,783   249,749     +13.6
 6      Toyota Corolla            275,818   278,740      -1.0
 7      Honda CR-V                263,493   259,499      +1.5
 8      Toyota RAV4               260,380   227,922     +14.2
 9      Honda Accord              258,619   264,814      -2.3
 10     Nissan Altima             242,321   262,424      -7.7
 11     Nissan Rogue              241,619   213,207     +13.3
 12     Ford Escape               234,764   233,012      +0.8
 13     Ford Fusion               210,462   231,475      -9.1
 14     Chevrolet Equinox         173,736   214,042     -18.8
 15     Chevrolet Malibu          170,389   147,161     +15.8
 16     Nissan Sentra             169,476   154,270      +9.9
 17     GMC Sierra P/U            164,440   161,653      +1.7
 18     Ford Explorer             163,913   171,528      -4.4
 19     Hyundai Elantra           157,050   193,962     -19.0
 20     Hyundai Sonata            155,279   157,680      -1.5
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

