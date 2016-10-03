TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in September as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in September: RANK VEHICLE Sep-16 Sep-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 67,809 69,651 -2.6 2 Ram P/U 47,792 37,004 +29.2 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,380 53,725 -15.5 4 Honda CR-V 31,884 29,925 +6.5 5 Toyota Corolla 31,167 26,636 +17.0 6 Toyota Camry 30,707 34,487 -11.0 7 Toyota RAV4 29,438 27,104 +8.6 8 Honda Civic 28,184 28,278 -0.3 9 Honda Accord 27,204 33,641 -19.1 10 Nissan Rogue 26,459 25,064 +5.6 11 Ford Escape 25,065 28,473 -12.0 12 Nissan Altima 25,031 24,224 +3.3 13 Chevrolet Malibu 21,521 17,066 +26.1 14 Ford Fusion 20,570 24,942 -17.5 15 Hyundai Elantra 19,382 20,724 -6.5 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 18,507 15,715 +17.8 17 GMC Sierra P/U 18,068 19,754 -8.5 18 Ford Explorer 16,667 19,005 -12.3 19 Toyota Tacoma 15,723 11,608 +35.4 20 Hyundai Sonata 15,347 16,124 -4.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. through September: RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 595,656 564,451 +5.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 425,556 440,904 -3.5 3 Ram P/U 361,086 333,537 +8.3 4 Toyota Camry 297,453 326,330 -8.8 5 Honda Civic 283,783 249,749 +13.6 6 Toyota Corolla 275,818 278,740 -1.0 7 Honda CR-V 263,493 259,499 +1.5 8 Toyota RAV4 260,380 227,922 +14.2 9 Honda Accord 258,619 264,814 -2.3 10 Nissan Altima 242,321 262,424 -7.7 11 Nissan Rogue 241,619 213,207 +13.3 12 Ford Escape 234,764 233,012 +0.8 13 Ford Fusion 210,462 231,475 -9.1 14 Chevrolet Equinox 173,736 214,042 -18.8 15 Chevrolet Malibu 170,389 147,161 +15.8 16 Nissan Sentra 169,476 154,270 +9.9 17 GMC Sierra P/U 164,440 161,653 +1.7 18 Ford Explorer 163,913 171,528 -4.4 19 Hyundai Elantra 157,050 193,962 -19.0 20 Hyundai Sonata 155,279 157,680 -1.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
