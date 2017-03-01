版本:
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February

    March 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in February as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
   
 RANK   VEHICLE                     February 2017   February 2016     PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                  65,956          60,697         +8.7
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            50,504          43,136        +17.1
 3      Ram P/U                            39,046          37,087         +5.3
 4      Nissan Rogue                       33,149          21,561        +53.7
 5      Honda CR-V                         31,898          25,250        +26.3
 6      Ford Escape                        27,637          23,854        +15.9
 7      Toyota Camry                       27,498          32,405        -15.1
 8      Toyota Corolla                     27,161          30,659        -11.4
 9      Honda Civic                        27,039          27,707         -2.4
 10     Nissan Altima                      26,543          28,320         -6.3
 11     Toyota RAV4                        26,351          25,523         +3.2
 12     Honda Accord                       23,455          25,785         -9.0
 13     Chevrolet Equinox                  22,464          19,825        +13.3
 14     Ford Explorer                      19,145          20,014         -4.3
 15     Jeep Grand Cherokee                18,925          16,990        +11.4
 16     GMC Sierra P/U                     17,618          15,202        +15.9
 17     Ford Fusion                        16,512          25,442        -35.1
 18     Nissan Sentra                      16,010          20,599        -22.3
 19     Hyundai Elantra                    15,954          11,973        +33.2
 20     Toyota Highlander                  15,928          12,466        +27.8
 
 RANK   VEHICLE                          YTD 2017        YTD 2016     PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                 123,951         112,237        +10.4
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            86,057          80,999         +6.2
 3      Ram P/U                            72,815          69,651         +4.5
 4      Nissan Rogue                       61,909          41,323        +49.8
 5      Honda CR-V                         61,185          44,458        +37.6
 6      Honda Civic                        50,134          54,448         -7.9
 7      Toyota Corolla                     48,728          54,271        -10.2
 8      Toyota RAV4                        48,506          47,077         +3.0
 9      Ford Escape                        48,225          43,073        +12.0
 10     Toyota Camry                       47,811          59,253        -19.3
 11     Nissan Altima                      45,474          50,476         -9.9
 12     Honda Accord                       42,991          46,550         -7.6
 13     Chevrolet Equinox                  40,038          38,399         +4.3
 14     Jeep Grand Cherokee                36,226          30,965        +17.0
 15     Chevrolet Cruze                    35,316          27,360        +29.1
 16     Ford Explorer                      34,439          34,280         +0.5
 17     Ford Fusion                        32,027          45,319        -29.3
 18     GMC Sierra P/U                     31,350          29,583         +6.0
 19     Nissan Sentra                      29,454          36,743        -19.8
 20     Hyundai Elantra                    29,139          21,858        +33.3
   

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
