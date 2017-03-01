TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February

March 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in February as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February. RANK VEHICLE February 2017 February 2016 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,956 60,697 +8.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 50,504 43,136 +17.1 3 Ram P/U 39,046 37,087 +5.3 4 Nissan Rogue 33,149 21,561 +53.7 5 Honda CR-V 31,898 25,250 +26.3 6 Ford Escape 27,637 23,854 +15.9 7 Toyota Camry 27,498 32,405 -15.1 8 Toyota Corolla 27,161 30,659 -11.4 9 Honda Civic 27,039 27,707 -2.4 10 Nissan Altima 26,543 28,320 -6.3 11 Toyota RAV4 26,351 25,523 +3.2 12 Honda Accord 23,455 25,785 -9.0 13 Chevrolet Equinox 22,464 19,825 +13.3 14 Ford Explorer 19,145 20,014 -4.3 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 18,925 16,990 +11.4 16 GMC Sierra P/U 17,618 15,202 +15.9 17 Ford Fusion 16,512 25,442 -35.1 18 Nissan Sentra 16,010 20,599 -22.3 19 Hyundai Elantra 15,954 11,973 +33.2 20 Toyota Highlander 15,928 12,466 +27.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February. RANK VEHICLE YTD 2017 YTD 2016 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 123,951 112,237 +10.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 86,057 80,999 +6.2 3 Ram P/U 72,815 69,651 +4.5 4 Nissan Rogue 61,909 41,323 +49.8 5 Honda CR-V 61,185 44,458 +37.6 6 Honda Civic 50,134 54,448 -7.9 7 Toyota Corolla 48,728 54,271 -10.2 8 Toyota RAV4 48,506 47,077 +3.0 9 Ford Escape 48,225 43,073 +12.0 10 Toyota Camry 47,811 59,253 -19.3 11 Nissan Altima 45,474 50,476 -9.9 12 Honda Accord 42,991 46,550 -7.6 13 Chevrolet Equinox 40,038 38,399 +4.3 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 36,226 30,965 +17.0 15 Chevrolet Cruze 35,316 27,360 +29.1 16 Ford Explorer 34,439 34,280 +0.5 17 Ford Fusion 32,027 45,319 -29.3 18 GMC Sierra P/U 31,350 29,583 +6.0 19 Nissan Sentra 29,454 36,743 -19.8 20 Hyundai Elantra 29,139 21,858 +33.3 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)