公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in March

    April 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    

 RANK   VEHICLE                                 Mar-17     Mar-16  PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                       81,330     73,884     +10.1
 2      Ram P/U                                 46,384     43,647      +6.3
 3      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U                 42,410     47,966     -11.6
 4      Nissan Rogue                            39,512     27,713     +42.6
 5      Toyota Camry                            35,648     36,991      -3.6
 6      Honda CR-V                              32,872     36,730     -10.5
 7      Toyota Corolla                          32,707     34,215      -4.4
 8      Toyota RAV4                             32,027     29,045     +10.3
 9      Honda Civic                             31,520     32,855      -4.1
 10     Nissan Altima                           28,511     34,856     -18.2
 11     Ford Escape                             28,113     28,521      -1.4
 12     Honda Accord                            26,824     30,523     -12.1
 13     Hyundai Elantra                         25,063     17,505     +43.2
 14     Chevrolet Equinox                       22,671     21,480      +5.5
 15     Nissan Sentra                           21,960     26,201     -16.2
 16     Jeep Grand Cherokee                     20,374     16,693     +22.1
 17     Ford Explorer                           20,232     21,605      -6.4
 18     Ford Fusion                             18,759     29,675     -36.8
 19     Chevrolet Cruze                         18,607      9,881     +88.3
 20     GMC Sierra P/U                          18,460     21,548     -14.3
                                                                           
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March.                            
                                                                   
 RANK   VEHICLE                               YTD 2017   YTD 2016  PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                      205,281    186,121     +10.3
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U                128,467    128,965      -0.4
 3      Ram P/U                                119,199    113,298      +5.2
 4      Nissan Rogue                           101,421     69,036     +46.9
 5      Honda CR-V                              94,057     71,188     +32.1
 6      Toyota Camry                            83,459     96,245     -13.3
 7      Honda Civic                             81,654     87,303      -6.5
 8      Toyota Corolla                          81,435     88,486      -8.0
 9      Toyota RAV4                             80,533     76,122      +5.8
 10     Ford Escape                             76,338     71,594      +6.6
 11     Nissan Altima                           73,985     85,332     -13.3
 12     Honda Accord                            69,815     77,073      -9.4
 13     Chevrolet Equinox                       62,709     59,879      +4.7
 14     Jeep Grand Cherokee                     56,600     47,658     +18.8
 15     Ford Explorer                           54,671     55,885      -2.2
 16     Hyundai Elantra                         54,202     39,363     +37.7
 17     Chevrolet Cruze                         53,923     37,241     +44.8
 18     Nissan Sentra                           51,414     62,944     -18.3
 19     Ford Fusion                             50,786     74,994     -32.3
 20     GMC Sierra P/U                          49,810     51,131      -2.6
   


