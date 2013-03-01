CORRECTED-TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February

(Corrects Nissan Altima's 2013 year-to-date sales figure to 49,189 from 32,953 and percentage change to -11.1 from -40.4. Also fixes Altima's year-to-date sales ranking to 6 from 14) March 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through February of 2013 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February RANK VEHICLE FEBRUARY LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 54,489 47,273 +15.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 41,643 32,297 +28.9 3 Toyota Camry 31,270 34,543 -9.5 4 Honda Accord 27,999 20,702 +35.2 5 Ford Fusion 27,875 21,773 +28.0 6 Nissan Altima 27,725 32,953 -15.9 7 Toyota Corolla 24,999 22,151 +12.9 8 Ford Escape 24,110 18,666 +29.2 9 Dodge Ram P/U 23,289 22,595 +3.1 10 Honda Civic 22,713 27,087 -16.1 11 Ford Focus 20,808 23,350 -10.9 12 Honda CR-V 20,668 24,759 -16.5 13 Chevrolet Equinox 20,649 17,851 +15.7 14 Chevrolet Cruze 17,947 20,427 -12.1 15 Toyota Prius 17,812 20,593 -13.5 16 Ford Explorer 16,586 10,440 +58.9 17 Hyundai Elantra 16,219 13,820 +17.4 18 Hyundai Sonata 16,007 17,425 -8.1 19 Chevrolet Impala 15,424 15,333 +0.6 20 Chevrolet Malibu 14,817 19,987 -25.9 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 101,330 85,766 +18.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 77,088 59,147 +30.3 3 Toyota Camry 63,167 62,838 +0.5 4 Honda Accord 51,923 34,361 +51.1 5 Ford Fusion 50,274 35,387 +42.1 6 Nissan Altima 49,189 55,310 -11.1 7 Toyota Corolla 48,821 40,139 +21.6 8 Honda Civic 44,594 48,970 -8.9 9 Ford Escape 44,049 35,925 +22.6 10 Dodge Ram P/U 43,763 40,504 +8.0 11 Honda CR-V 38,477 43,719 -12.0 12 Chevrolet Equinox 37,872 31,513 +20.2 13 Ford Focus 36,969 37,750 -2.1 14 Toyota Prius 33,584 32,148 +4.5 15 Chevrolet Cruze 32,471 35,476 -8.5 16 Ford Explorer 31,140 20,406 +52.6 17 Chevrolet Malibu 30,640 34,663 -11.6 18 Chevrolet Impala 29,577 31,342 -5.6 19 Hyundai Sonata 29,254 31,914 -8.3 20 Hyundai Elantra 28,393 24,720 +14.9 (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)