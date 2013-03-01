版本:
CORRECTED-TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February

(Corrects Nissan Altima's 2013 year-to-date sales figure to
49,189 from 32,953 and percentage change to -11.1 from -40.4.
Also fixes Altima's year-to-date sales ranking to 6 from 14)
    March 1 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. through February of 2013 as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units.
    
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February  
 RANK   VEHICLE                   FEBRUARY  LAST YR    % CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U           54,489   47,273     +15.3
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     41,643   32,297     +28.9
 3      Toyota Camry                31,270   34,543      -9.5
 4      Honda Accord                27,999   20,702     +35.2
 5      Ford Fusion                 27,875   21,773     +28.0
 6      Nissan Altima               27,725   32,953     -15.9
 7      Toyota Corolla              24,999   22,151     +12.9
 8      Ford Escape                 24,110   18,666     +29.2
 9      Dodge Ram P/U               23,289   22,595      +3.1
 10     Honda Civic                 22,713   27,087     -16.1
 11     Ford Focus                  20,808   23,350     -10.9
 12     Honda CR-V                  20,668   24,759     -16.5
 13     Chevrolet Equinox           20,649   17,851     +15.7
 14     Chevrolet Cruze             17,947   20,427     -12.1
 15     Toyota Prius                17,812   20,593     -13.5
 16     Ford Explorer               16,586   10,440     +58.9
 17     Hyundai Elantra             16,219   13,820     +17.4
 18     Hyundai Sonata              16,007   17,425      -8.1
 19     Chevrolet Impala            15,424   15,333      +0.6
 20     Chevrolet Malibu            14,817   19,987     -25.9
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February 
 RANK    VEHICLE                       2013      2012   % CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U          101,330    85,766    +18.1
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     77,088    59,147    +30.3
 3       Toyota Camry                63,167    62,838     +0.5
 4       Honda Accord                51,923    34,361    +51.1
 5       Ford Fusion                 50,274    35,387    +42.1
 6       Nissan Altima               49,189    55,310    -11.1
 7       Toyota Corolla              48,821    40,139    +21.6
 8       Honda Civic                 44,594    48,970     -8.9
 9       Ford Escape                 44,049    35,925    +22.6
 10      Dodge Ram P/U               43,763    40,504     +8.0
 11      Honda CR-V                  38,477    43,719    -12.0
 12      Chevrolet Equinox           37,872    31,513    +20.2
 13      Ford Focus                  36,969    37,750     -2.1
 14      Toyota Prius                33,584    32,148     +4.5
 15      Chevrolet Cruze             32,471    35,476     -8.5
 16      Ford Explorer               31,140    20,406    +52.6
 17      Chevrolet Malibu            30,640    34,663    -11.6
 18      Chevrolet Impala            29,577    31,342     -5.6
 19      Hyundai Sonata              29,254    31,914     -8.3
 20      Hyundai Elantra             28,393    24,720    +14.9
 
 (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani  and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore)
