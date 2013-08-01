版本:
TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through July

Aug 1 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. through July as reported by the automakers
and ranked by total units.
    
 RANK  VEHICLE                    JULY   LAST YR  % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U        60,449    49,314   +22.6
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U  42,080    28,972   +45.2
 3     Toyota Camry             34,780    29,913   +16.3
 4     Honda Civic              32,416    25,004   +29.6
 5     Honda Accord             31,507    28,639   +10.0
 6     Dodge Ram P/U            31,314    23,824   +31.4
 7     Nissan Altima            29,534    26,602   +11.0
 8     Honda CR-V               27,226    20,554   +32.5
 9     Chevrolet Cruze          25,447    14,954   +70.2
 10    Toyota Corolla           24,463    23,640    +3.5
 11    Hyundai Elantra          23,958    18,512   +29.4
 12    Toyota Prius             23,294    16,643   +40.0
 13    Ford Escape              22,343    21,572    +3.6
 14    Ford Fusion              20,522    23,326   -12.0
 15    Toyota RAV4              19,538    15,248   +28.1
 16    Hyundai Sonata           18,903    20,978    -9.9
 17    Chevrolet Equinox        18,507    19,906    -7.0
 18    Nissan Rogue             16,992    13,193   +28.8
 19    Ford Focus               16,764    16,764     0.0
 20    GMC Sierra P/U           16,582    11,105   +49.3
 
 RANK  VEHICLE                       2013      2012  % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U          427,935   350,455   +22.1
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U    284,666   223,480   +27.4
 3     Toyota Camry               242,406   243,816    -0.6
 4     Honda Accord               218,367   183,817   +18.8
 5     Dodge Ram P/U              201,633   162,405   +24.2
 6     Nissan Altima              197,321   183,703    +7.4
 7     Honda Civic                191,120   187,586    +1.9
 8     Toyota Corolla             183,435   175,366    +4.6
 9     Ford Fusion                181,668   160,175   +13.4
 10    Ford Escape                178,969   148,739   +20.3
 11    Honda CR-V                 172,989   167,236    +3.4
 12    Chevrolet Cruze            159,136   128,838   +23.5
 13    Ford Focus                 151,549   147,877    +2.5
 14    Hyundai Elantra            150,202   116,281   +29.2
 15    Chevrolet Equinox          144,904   130,796   +10.8
 16    Toyota Prius               143,508   143,297    +0.1
 17    Chevrolet Malibu           123,573   153,782   -19.6
 18    Hyundai Sonata             121,913   138,390   -11.9
 19    Toyota RAV4                120,812   104,686   +15.4
 20    Ford Explorer              108,044    87,034   +24.1

