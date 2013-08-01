TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through July

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
Aug 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through July as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in July RANK VEHICLE JULY LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 60,449 49,314 +22.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,080 28,972 +45.2 3 Toyota Camry 34,780 29,913 +16.3 4 Honda Civic 32,416 25,004 +29.6 5 Honda Accord 31,507 28,639 +10.0 6 Dodge Ram P/U 31,314 23,824 +31.4 7 Nissan Altima 29,534 26,602 +11.0 8 Honda CR-V 27,226 20,554 +32.5 9 Chevrolet Cruze 25,447 14,954 +70.2 10 Toyota Corolla 24,463 23,640 +3.5 11 Hyundai Elantra 23,958 18,512 +29.4 12 Toyota Prius 23,294 16,643 +40.0 13 Ford Escape 22,343 21,572 +3.6 14 Ford Fusion 20,522 23,326 -12.0 15 Toyota RAV4 19,538 15,248 +28.1 16 Hyundai Sonata 18,903 20,978 -9.9 17 Chevrolet Equinox 18,507 19,906 -7.0 18 Nissan Rogue 16,992 13,193 +28.8 19 Ford Focus 16,764 16,764 0.0 20 GMC Sierra P/U 16,582 11,105 +49.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through July RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 427,935 350,455 +22.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 284,666 223,480 +27.4 3 Toyota Camry 242,406 243,816 -0.6 4 Honda Accord 218,367 183,817 +18.8 5 Dodge Ram P/U 201,633 162,405 +24.2 6 Nissan Altima 197,321 183,703 +7.4 7 Honda Civic 191,120 187,586 +1.9 8 Toyota Corolla 183,435 175,366 +4.6 9 Ford Fusion 181,668 160,175 +13.4 10 Ford Escape 178,969 148,739 +20.3 11 Honda CR-V 172,989 167,236 +3.4 12 Chevrolet Cruze 159,136 128,838 +23.5 13 Ford Focus 151,549 147,877 +2.5 14 Hyundai Elantra 150,202 116,281 +29.2 15 Chevrolet Equinox 144,904 130,796 +10.8 16 Toyota Prius 143,508 143,297 +0.1 17 Chevrolet Malibu 123,573 153,782 -19.6 18 Hyundai Sonata 121,913 138,390 -11.9 19 Toyota RAV4 120,812 104,686 +15.4 20 Ford Explorer 108,044 87,034 +24.1
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.