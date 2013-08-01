TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through July

Aug 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through July as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in July RANK VEHICLE JULY LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 60,449 49,314 +22.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,080 28,972 +45.2 3 Toyota Camry 34,780 29,913 +16.3 4 Honda Civic 32,416 25,004 +29.6 5 Honda Accord 31,507 28,639 +10.0 6 Dodge Ram P/U 31,314 23,824 +31.4 7 Nissan Altima 29,534 26,602 +11.0 8 Honda CR-V 27,226 20,554 +32.5 9 Chevrolet Cruze 25,447 14,954 +70.2 10 Toyota Corolla 24,463 23,640 +3.5 11 Hyundai Elantra 23,958 18,512 +29.4 12 Toyota Prius 23,294 16,643 +40.0 13 Ford Escape 22,343 21,572 +3.6 14 Ford Fusion 20,522 23,326 -12.0 15 Toyota RAV4 19,538 15,248 +28.1 16 Hyundai Sonata 18,903 20,978 -9.9 17 Chevrolet Equinox 18,507 19,906 -7.0 18 Nissan Rogue 16,992 13,193 +28.8 19 Ford Focus 16,764 16,764 0.0 20 GMC Sierra P/U 16,582 11,105 +49.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through July RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 427,935 350,455 +22.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 284,666 223,480 +27.4 3 Toyota Camry 242,406 243,816 -0.6 4 Honda Accord 218,367 183,817 +18.8 5 Dodge Ram P/U 201,633 162,405 +24.2 6 Nissan Altima 197,321 183,703 +7.4 7 Honda Civic 191,120 187,586 +1.9 8 Toyota Corolla 183,435 175,366 +4.6 9 Ford Fusion 181,668 160,175 +13.4 10 Ford Escape 178,969 148,739 +20.3 11 Honda CR-V 172,989 167,236 +3.4 12 Chevrolet Cruze 159,136 128,838 +23.5 13 Ford Focus 151,549 147,877 +2.5 14 Hyundai Elantra 150,202 116,281 +29.2 15 Chevrolet Equinox 144,904 130,796 +10.8 16 Toyota Prius 143,508 143,297 +0.1 17 Chevrolet Malibu 123,573 153,782 -19.6 18 Hyundai Sonata 121,913 138,390 -11.9 19 Toyota RAV4 120,812 104,686 +15.4 20 Ford Explorer 108,044 87,034 +24.1