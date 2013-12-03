TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November

Dec 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in November as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November RANK VEHICLE NOVEMBER LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,501 56,299 +16.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 34,386 30,674 +12.1 3 Toyota Camry 30,386 28,765 +5.6 4 Ram P/U 29,635 24,337 +21.8 5 Honda Accord 27,093 26,248 +3.2 6 Honda Civic 26,291 30,075 -12.6 7 Nissan Altima 24,604 20,305 +21.2 8 Honda CR-V 23,509 22,333 +5.3 9 Ford Fusion 22,839 15,125 +51.0 10 Toyota Corolla 22,434 22,616 -0.8 11 Ford Escape 20,988 20,970 +0.1 12 Toyota RAV4 19,447 12,423 +56.5 13 Chevrolet Equinox 18,397 16,821 +9.4 14 Chevrolet Cruze 18,200 16,807 +8.3 15 Hyundai Elantra 16,751 15,923 +5.2 16 Hyundai Sonata 16,595 17,660 -6.0 17 Toyota Prius 16,129 16,505 -2.3 18 Ford Focus 15,239 18,312 -16.8 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 14,798 13,619 +8.7 20 Chevrolet Malibu 14,405 10,227 +40.9 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through November RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 688,810 576,529 +19.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 437,821 367,613 +19.1 3 Toyota Camry 378,520 373,479 +1.3 4 Honda Accord 334,357 302,444 +10.6 5 Ram P/U 322,268 263,152 +22.5 6 Honda Civic 307,180 284,791 +7.9 7 Nissan Altima 295,907 278,968 +6.1 8 Toyota Corolla 279,618 266,268 +5.0 9 Honda CR-V 275,145 255,919 +7.5 10 Ford Escape 271,531 240,877 +12.7 11 Ford Fusion 270,872 221,980 +22.0 12 Chevrolet Cruze 230,062 216,528 +6.3 13 Hyundai Elantra 226,220 183,010 +23.6 14 Chevrolet Equinox 220,980 199,070 +11.0 15 Ford Focus 219,001 223,318 -1.9 16 Toyota Prius 218,508 216,619 +0.9 17 Toyota RAV4 197,279 157,526 +25.2 18 Hyundai Sonata 189,169 209,779 -9.8 19 Chevrolet Malibu 185,101 199,321 -7.1 20 GMC Sierra P/U 166,535 138,475 +20.3