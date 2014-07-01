TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June

July 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in June as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June RANK VEHICLE JUNE LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 60,560 68,009 -11.0 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 43,519 43,259 +0.6 3 Toyota Camry 40,664 35,870 +13.4 4 Ram P/U 33,149 29,644 +11.8 5 Honda Accord 32,329 31,677 +2.1 6 Honda Civic 32,301 29,724 +8.7 7 Toyota Corolla 30,945 26,458 +17.0 8 Ford Fusion 27,604 24,313 +13.5 9 Ford Focus 26,266 23,144 +13.5 10 Honda CR-V 26,129 26,572 -1.7 11 Nissan Altima 26,111 26,904 -2.9 12 Chevrolet Cruze 26,008 32,871 -20.9 13 Hyundai Sonata 25,195 19,454 +29.5 14 Ford Escape 25,110 28,694 -12.5 15 Chevrolet Equinox 21,748 23,645 -8.0 16 Toyota RAV4 21,589 20,540 +5.1 17 Toyota Prius 18,649 21,079 -11.5 18 Hyundai Elantra 17,168 22,163 -22.5 19 Nissan Sentra 17,097 10,199 +67.6 20 Jeep Wrangler 16,439 16,165 +1.7 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through June RANK VEHICLE 2014 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 365,825 367,486 -0.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 240,679 242,586 -0.8 3 Toyota Camry 222,540 207,626 +7.2 4 Ram P/U 203,860 170,319 +19.7 5 Honda Accord 185,278 186,860 -0.8 6 Nissan Altima 176,453 167,787 +5.2 7 Toyota Corolla 174,354 158,972 +9.7 8 Honda Civic 167,097 158,704 +5.3 9 Ford Fusion 165,498 161,146 +2.7 10 Honda CR-V 154,692 145,763 +6.1 11 Ford Escape 152,890 156,626 -2.4 12 Chevrolet Cruze 145,338 133,689 +8.7 13 Ford Focus 120,956 134,785 -10.3 14 Chevrolet Equinox 120,831 126,397 -4.4 15 Toyota RAV4 116,952 101,274 +15.5 16 Hyundai Elantra 112,497 126,244 -10.9 17 Toyota Prius 107,101 120,214 -10.9 18 Hyundai Sonata 106,347 103,010 +3.2 19 Chevrolet Malibu 103,505 111,100 -6.8 20 Nissan Rogue 99,302 79,051 +25.6 (Compiled by Mohan Anand in Bangalore)