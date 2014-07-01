版本:
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June

July 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in June as
reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    
Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June
    
 RANK   VEHICLE                        JUNE      LAST YR     PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U            60,560       68,009        -11.0
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U      43,519       43,259         +0.6
 3      Toyota Camry                 40,664       35,870        +13.4
 4      Ram P/U                      33,149       29,644        +11.8
 5      Honda Accord                 32,329       31,677         +2.1
 6      Honda Civic                  32,301       29,724         +8.7
 7      Toyota Corolla               30,945       26,458        +17.0
 8      Ford Fusion                  27,604       24,313        +13.5
 9      Ford Focus                   26,266       23,144        +13.5
 10     Honda CR-V                   26,129       26,572         -1.7
 11     Nissan Altima                26,111       26,904         -2.9
 12     Chevrolet Cruze              26,008       32,871        -20.9
 13     Hyundai Sonata               25,195       19,454        +29.5
 14     Ford Escape                  25,110       28,694        -12.5
 15     Chevrolet Equinox            21,748       23,645         -8.0
 16     Toyota RAV4                  21,589       20,540         +5.1
 17     Toyota Prius                 18,649       21,079        -11.5
 18     Hyundai Elantra              17,168       22,163        -22.5
 19     Nissan Sentra                17,097       10,199        +67.6
 20     Jeep Wrangler                16,439       16,165         +1.7
                                                                     
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through June                        
                                                                     
 RANK   VEHICLE                        2014         2013     PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U           365,825      367,486         -0.5
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     240,679      242,586         -0.8
 3      Toyota Camry                222,540      207,626         +7.2
 4      Ram P/U                     203,860      170,319        +19.7
 5      Honda Accord                185,278      186,860         -0.8
 6      Nissan Altima               176,453      167,787         +5.2
 7      Toyota Corolla              174,354      158,972         +9.7
 8      Honda Civic                 167,097      158,704         +5.3
 9      Ford Fusion                 165,498      161,146         +2.7
 10     Honda CR-V                  154,692      145,763         +6.1
 11     Ford Escape                 152,890      156,626         -2.4
 12     Chevrolet Cruze             145,338      133,689         +8.7
 13     Ford Focus                  120,956      134,785        -10.3
 14     Chevrolet Equinox           120,831      126,397         -4.4
 15     Toyota RAV4                 116,952      101,274        +15.5
 16     Hyundai Elantra             112,497      126,244        -10.9
 17     Toyota Prius                107,101      120,214        -10.9
 18     Hyundai Sonata              106,347      103,010         +3.2
 19     Chevrolet Malibu            103,505      111,100         -6.8
 20     Nissan Rogue                 99,302       79,051        +25.6
                                                                     
 

 (Compiled by Mohan Anand in Bangalore)
