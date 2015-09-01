版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 2日 星期三 03:17 BJT

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August

Sept 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in August as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August
    
 RANK  VEHICLE                            AUG-15      AUG-14   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                  71,332      68,109       +4.7
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            54,977      49,201      +11.7
 3     Ram P/U                            45,310      43,775       +3.5
 4     Honda Accord                       40,931      51,075      -19.9
 5     Toyota Camry                       37,592      44,043      -14.6
 6     Honda CR-V                         34,771      34,079       +2.0
 7     Nissan Altima                      32,327      32,153       +0.5
 8     Honda Civic                        32,031      34,032       -5.9
 9     Toyota Corolla                     31,726      33,088       -4.1
 10    Toyota RAV4                        30,534      35,614      -14.3
 11    Ford Escape                        28,870      28,996       -0.4
 12    Ford Fusion                        28,270      29,452       -4.0
 13    Nissan Rogue                       27,665      21,419      +29.2
 14    Chevrolet Equinox                  25,211      21,387      +17.9
 15    Hyundai Elantra                    22,405      22,845       -1.9
 16    Hyundai Sonata                     21,818      21,092       +3.4
 17    Ford Explorer                      21,658      17,748      +22.0
 18    GMC Sierra P/U                     21,241      19,847       +7.0
 19    Jeep Wrangler                      18,160      17,988       +1.0
 20    Toyota Prius                       17,757      23,437      -24.2
                                                                       
                                                                       
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August                        
                                                                       
 RANK  VEHICLE                          YTD 2015    YTD 2014   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                 494,800     497,174       -0.5
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U           387,179     331,977      +16.6
 3     Ram P/U                           294,045     283,256       +3.8
 4     Toyota Camry                      291,843     306,471       -4.8
 5     Toyota Corolla                    252,106     238,275       +5.8
 6     Nissan Altima                     238,200     235,260       +1.2
 7     Honda Accord                      231,173     271,426      -14.8
 8     Honda CR-V                        229,574     217,293       +5.7
 9     Honda Civic                       221,471     231,167       -4.2
 10    Ford Fusion                       206,533     218,892       -5.6
 11    Ford Escape                       204,539     208,444       -1.9
 12    Toyota RAV4                       200,818     179,345      +12.0
 13    Chevrolet Equinox                 192,505     167,539      +14.9
 14    Nissan Rogue                      188,143     137,339      +37.0
 15    Hyundai Elantra                   173,238     157,555      +10.0
 16    Chevrolet Cruze                   163,938     189,699      -13.6
 17    Ford Explorer                     152,523     129,533      +17.7
 18    Ford Focus                        150,427     160,759       -6.4
 19    GMC Sierra P/U                    141,899     130,526       +8.7
 20    Hyundai Sonata                    141,556     150,016       -5.6
 
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐