TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June

July 1 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. in June as reported by the automakers and
ranked by total units.
 
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June
 RANK    VEHICLE                     Jun-16     Jun-15   PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U           70,937     55,171      +28.6
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     49,662     51,548       -3.7
 3       Ram P/U                     38,126     33,332      +14.4
 4       Toyota Camry                32,561     37,408      -13.0
 5       Honda Civic                 31,810     28,727      +10.7
 6       Toyota Corolla              30,950     30,645       +1.0
 7       Nissan Altima               30,475     29,418       +3.6
 8       Honda CR-V                  29,615     28,349       +4.5
 9       Nissan Rogue                29,246     23,243      +25.8
 10      Ford Escape                 29,003     24,126      +20.2
 11      Honda Accord                28,806     27,477       +4.8
 12      Toyota RAV4                 27,365     24,843      +10.2
 13      Ford Fusion                 26,520     25,409       +4.4
 14      Hyundai Elantra             22,414     26,613      -15.8
 15      Nissan Sentra               20,721     17,200      +20.5
 16      Jeep Wrangler               20,060     19,159       +4.7
 17      Chevrolet Equinox           19,582     21,760      -10.0
 18      Ford Focus                  19,491     22,051      -11.6
 19      Chevrolet Cruze             18,666     22,647      -17.6
 20      Ford Explorer               17,356     20,377      -14.8
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through June
 RANK    VEHICLE                   YTD 2016   YTD 2015  PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U          395,244    357,180     +10.7
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U    273,652    275,822      -0.8
 3       Ram P/U                    231,405    212,716      +8.8
 4       Toyota Camry               199,760    215,816      -7.4
 5       Honda Civic                189,840    158,301     +19.9
 6       Toyota Corolla             182,193    190,131      -4.2
 7       Nissan Altima              172,695    172,031      +0.4
 8       Honda Accord               169,354    155,746      +8.7
 9       Toyota RAV4                165,900    143,575     +15.5
 10      Honda CR-V                 159,075    163,018      -2.4
 11      Ford Escape                155,378    146,416      +6.1
 12      Nissan Rogue               148,883    135,397     +10.0
 13      Ford Fusion                146,833    153,158      -4.1
 14      Nissan Sentra              123,014    105,901     +16.2
 15      Chevrolet Equinox          121,320    145,685     -16.7
 16      Chevrolet Malibu           120,325     96,520     +24.7
 17      Ford Explorer              112,337    109,504      +2.6
 18      GMC Sierra P/U             106,466    100,850      +5.6
 19      Hyundai Sonata             104,401     95,821      +9.0
 20      Ford Focus                 103,144    117,079     -11.9
 

