TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June

July 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in June as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June RANK VEHICLE Jun-16 Jun-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 70,937 55,171 +28.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 49,662 51,548 -3.7 3 Ram P/U 38,126 33,332 +14.4 4 Toyota Camry 32,561 37,408 -13.0 5 Honda Civic 31,810 28,727 +10.7 6 Toyota Corolla 30,950 30,645 +1.0 7 Nissan Altima 30,475 29,418 +3.6 8 Honda CR-V 29,615 28,349 +4.5 9 Nissan Rogue 29,246 23,243 +25.8 10 Ford Escape 29,003 24,126 +20.2 11 Honda Accord 28,806 27,477 +4.8 12 Toyota RAV4 27,365 24,843 +10.2 13 Ford Fusion 26,520 25,409 +4.4 14 Hyundai Elantra 22,414 26,613 -15.8 15 Nissan Sentra 20,721 17,200 +20.5 16 Jeep Wrangler 20,060 19,159 +4.7 17 Chevrolet Equinox 19,582 21,760 -10.0 18 Ford Focus 19,491 22,051 -11.6 19 Chevrolet Cruze 18,666 22,647 -17.6 20 Ford Explorer 17,356 20,377 -14.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through June RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 395,244 357,180 +10.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 273,652 275,822 -0.8 3 Ram P/U 231,405 212,716 +8.8 4 Toyota Camry 199,760 215,816 -7.4 5 Honda Civic 189,840 158,301 +19.9 6 Toyota Corolla 182,193 190,131 -4.2 7 Nissan Altima 172,695 172,031 +0.4 8 Honda Accord 169,354 155,746 +8.7 9 Toyota RAV4 165,900 143,575 +15.5 10 Honda CR-V 159,075 163,018 -2.4 11 Ford Escape 155,378 146,416 +6.1 12 Nissan Rogue 148,883 135,397 +10.0 13 Ford Fusion 146,833 153,158 -4.1 14 Nissan Sentra 123,014 105,901 +16.2 15 Chevrolet Equinox 121,320 145,685 -16.7 16 Chevrolet Malibu 120,325 96,520 +24.7 17 Ford Explorer 112,337 109,504 +2.6 18 GMC Sierra P/U 106,466 100,850 +5.6 19 Hyundai Sonata 104,401 95,821 +9.0 20 Ford Focus 103,144 117,079 -11.9 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)