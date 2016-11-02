版本:
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October

Nov 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the United States in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by
total units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in October:
    
 RANK    VEHICLE                      Oct-16        Oct-15      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U            65,542        65,500          +0.1
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U      49,768        51,647          -3.6
 3       Ram P/U                      43,891        41,042          +6.9
 4       Honda CR-V                   30,306        29,032          +4.4
 5       Toyota Corolla               29,735        29,359          +1.3
 6       Toyota Camry                 29,562        34,781         -15.0
 7       Toyota RAV4                  26,429        28,256          -6.5
 8       Honda Civic                  26,359        27,789          -5.1
 9       Honda Accord                 25,551        30,121         -15.2
 10      Ford Escape                  23,505        24,719          -4.9
 11      Nissan Rogue                 21,179        24,939         -15.1
 12      Nissan Altima                20,257        20,948          -3.3
 13      Chevrolet Equinox            19,664        22,086         -11.0
 14      Ford Fusion                  18,686        23,668         -21.0
 15      Jeep Grand Cherokee          17,867        16,405          +8.9
 16      Toyota Highlander            17,668        13,316         +32.7
 17      Chevrolet Cruze              17,126        15,710          +9.0
 18      Chevrolet Malibu             16,151        24,725         -34.7
 19      Ford Explorer                16,106        18,748         -14.1
 20      Hyundai Elantra              15,917        15,868          +0.3
                                                                        
                                                                        
 Top-20 selling vehicles in the U.S. through October:
                                                                        
                                                                        
 RANK    VEHICLE                    YTD 2016      YTD 2015      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U           661,198       629,951          +5.0
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     475,324       492,551          -3.5
 3       Ram P/U                     404,977       374,579          +8.1
 4       Toyota Camry                327,015       361,111          -9.4
 5       Toyota Corolla              318,737       309,454          +3.0
 6       Honda Civic                 310,142       277,538         +11.7
 7       Honda CR-V                  293,799       288,531          +1.8
 8       Toyota RAV4                 286,809       256,178         +12.0
 9       Honda Accord                284,170       294,935          -3.6
 10      Nissan Rogue                262,798       238,146         +10.4
 11      Nissan Altima               262,578       283,372          -7.3
 12      Ford Escape                 258,269       257,731          +0.2
 13      Ford Fusion                 229,148       255,143         -10.2
 14      Chevrolet Equinox           193,400       236,128         -18.1
 15      Chevrolet Malibu            186,540       171,886          +8.5
 16      Nissan Sentra               183,644       169,244          +8.5
 17      Ford Explorer               180,019       190,276          -5.4
 18      GMC Sierra P/U              179,490       180,174          -0.4
 19      Hyundai Elantra             172,967       209,830         -17.6
 20      Jeep Grand Cherokee         171,793       158,084          +8.7
 
Note: Updates with Ford Motor Co sales numbers. The company had
delayed its sales report by a day due to a fire at its headquarters in
Dearborn, Michigan on Monday 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

