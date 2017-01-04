TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

Jan 4 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December RANK VEHICLE Dec-16 Dec-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 87,512 85,211 +2.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 54,272 62,992 -13.8 3 Ram P/U 47,556 41,398 +14.9 4 Nissan Rogue 40,477 26,479 +52.9 5 Honda CR-V 37,778 31,185 +21.1 6 Toyota RAV4 37,214 31,866 +16.8 7 Honda Accord 33,873 35,056 -3.4 8 Toyota Camry 33,412 37,299 -10.4 9 Honda Civic 31,482 32,796 -4.0 10 Toyota Corolla 31,209 33,692 -7.4 11 Chevrolet Equinox 27,195 21,827 +24.6 12 Ford Escape 25,788 27,954 -7.7 13 Toyota Highlander 25,425 16,100 +57.9 14 Nissan Altima 24,763 29,462 -15.9 15 GMC Sierra P/U 23,290 27,438 -15.1 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 23,250 20,566 +13.1 17 Chevrolet Malibu 22,764 12,155 +87.3 18 Hyundai Elantra 19,556 14,242 +37.3 19 Ford Fusion 19,132 25,576 -25.2 20 Ford Explorer 19,030 18,892 +0.7 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 820,799 780,354 +5.2 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 574,876 600,544 -4.3 3 Ram P/U 489,418 450,122 +8.7 4 Toyota Camry 388,618 429,355 -9.5 5 Toyota Corolla 378,210 368,431 +2.7 6 Honda Civic 366,927 335,384 +9.4 7 Honda CR-V 357,335 345,647 +3.4 8 Toyota RAV4 352,154 315,412 +11.6 9 Honda Accord 345,225 355,557 -2.9 10 Nissan Rogue 329,904 287,190 +14.9 11 Nissan Altima 307,380 333,398 -7.8 12 Ford Escape 307,069 306,492 +0.2 13 Ford Fusion 265,840 300,170 -11.4 14 Chevrolet Equinox 242,195 277,589 -12.8 15 Chevrolet Malibu 227,881 194,854 +16.9 16 GMC Sierra P/U 221,680 224,139 -1.1 17 Ford Explorer 216,294 224,309 -3.6 18 Nissan Sentra 214,709 203,509 +5.5 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 212,273 196,312 +8.1 20 Hyundai Elantra 208,319 241,706 -13.8 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)