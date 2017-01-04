TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December RANK VEHICLE Dec-16 Dec-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 87,512 85,211 +2.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 54,272 62,992 -13.8 3 Ram P/U 47,556 41,398 +14.9 4 Nissan Rogue 40,477 26,479 +52.9 5 Honda CR-V 37,778 31,185 +21.1 6 Toyota RAV4 37,214 31,866 +16.8 7 Honda Accord 33,873 35,056 -3.4 8 Toyota Camry 33,412 37,299 -10.4 9 Honda Civic 31,482 32,796 -4.0 10 Toyota Corolla 31,209 33,692 -7.4 11 Chevrolet Equinox 27,195 21,827 +24.6 12 Ford Escape 25,788 27,954 -7.7 13 Toyota Highlander 25,425 16,100 +57.9 14 Nissan Altima 24,763 29,462 -15.9 15 GMC Sierra P/U 23,290 27,438 -15.1 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 23,250 20,566 +13.1 17 Chevrolet Malibu 22,764 12,155 +87.3 18 Hyundai Elantra 19,556 14,242 +37.3 19 Ford Fusion 19,132 25,576 -25.2 20 Ford Explorer 19,030 18,892 +0.7 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 820,799 780,354 +5.2 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 574,876 600,544 -4.3 3 Ram P/U 489,418 450,122 +8.7 4 Toyota Camry 388,618 429,355 -9.5 5 Toyota Corolla 378,210 368,431 +2.7 6 Honda Civic 366,927 335,384 +9.4 7 Honda CR-V 357,335 345,647 +3.4 8 Toyota RAV4 352,154 315,412 +11.6 9 Honda Accord 345,225 355,557 -2.9 10 Nissan Rogue 329,904 287,190 +14.9 11 Nissan Altima 307,380 333,398 -7.8 12 Ford Escape 307,069 306,492 +0.2 13 Ford Fusion 265,840 300,170 -11.4 14 Chevrolet Equinox 242,195 277,589 -12.8 15 Chevrolet Malibu 227,881 194,854 +16.9 16 GMC Sierra P/U 221,680 224,139 -1.1 17 Ford Explorer 216,294 224,309 -3.6 18 Nissan Sentra 214,709 203,509 +5.5 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 212,273 196,312 +8.1 20 Hyundai Elantra 208,319 241,706 -13.8 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.