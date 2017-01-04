版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 03:47 BJT

TABLE- Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

Jan 4 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in
December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December 
 RANK   VEHICLE                              Dec-16          Dec-15       PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                    87,512          85,211           +2.7
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U              54,272          62,992          -13.8
 3      Ram P/U                              47,556          41,398          +14.9
 4      Nissan Rogue                         40,477          26,479          +52.9
 5      Honda CR-V                           37,778          31,185          +21.1
 6      Toyota RAV4                          37,214          31,866          +16.8
 7      Honda Accord                         33,873          35,056           -3.4
 8      Toyota Camry                         33,412          37,299          -10.4
 9      Honda Civic                          31,482          32,796           -4.0
 10     Toyota Corolla                       31,209          33,692           -7.4
 11     Chevrolet Equinox                    27,195          21,827          +24.6
 12     Ford Escape                          25,788          27,954           -7.7
 13     Toyota Highlander                    25,425          16,100          +57.9
 14     Nissan Altima                        24,763          29,462          -15.9
 15     GMC Sierra P/U                       23,290          27,438          -15.1
 16     Jeep Grand Cherokee                  23,250          20,566          +13.1
 17     Chevrolet Malibu                     22,764          12,155          +87.3
 18     Hyundai Elantra                      19,556          14,242          +37.3
 19     Ford Fusion                          19,132          25,576          -25.2
 20     Ford Explorer                        19,030          18,892           +0.7
                                                                                  
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December                                 
                                                                                  
 RANK   VEHICLE                            YTD 2016        YTD 2015       PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                   820,799         780,354           +5.2
 2      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U             574,876         600,544           -4.3
 3      Ram P/U                             489,418         450,122           +8.7
 4      Toyota Camry                        388,618         429,355           -9.5
 5      Toyota Corolla                      378,210         368,431           +2.7
 6      Honda Civic                         366,927         335,384           +9.4
 7      Honda CR-V                          357,335         345,647           +3.4
 8      Toyota RAV4                         352,154         315,412          +11.6
 9      Honda Accord                        345,225         355,557           -2.9
 10     Nissan Rogue                        329,904         287,190          +14.9
 11     Nissan Altima                       307,380         333,398           -7.8
 12     Ford Escape                         307,069         306,492           +0.2
 13     Ford Fusion                         265,840         300,170          -11.4
 14     Chevrolet Equinox                   242,195         277,589          -12.8
 15     Chevrolet Malibu                    227,881         194,854          +16.9
 16     GMC Sierra P/U                      221,680         224,139           -1.1
 17     Ford Explorer                       216,294         224,309           -3.6
 18     Nissan Sentra                       214,709         203,509           +5.5
 19     Jeep Grand Cherokee                 212,273         196,312           +8.1
 20     Hyundai Elantra                     208,319         241,706          -13.8
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
