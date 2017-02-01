版本:
TABLE-Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Feb 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.
    
  Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January
      
 RANK    VEHICLE                     January 17   January 16    PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U               57,995       51,540        12.5
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U         35,553       37,863        -6.1
 3       Ram P/U                         33,769       32,564         3.7
 4       Honda CR-V                      29,287       19,208        52.5
 5       Nissan Rogue                    28,760       19,762        45.5
 6       Honda Civic                     23,095       26,741       -13.6
 7       Toyota RAV4                     22,155       21,554         2.8
 8       Toyota Corolla                  21,567       23,612        -8.7
 9       Ford Escape                     20,588       19,219         7.1
 10      Toyota Camry                    20,313       26,848       -24.3
 11      Chevrolet Cruze                 19,949       14,362        38.9
 12      Honda Accord                    19,536       20,765        -5.9
 13      Nissan Altima                   18,931       22,156       -14.6
 14      Chevrolet Equinox               17,574       18,574        -5.4
 15      Jeep Grand Cherokee             17,301       13,975        23.8
 16      Ford Fusion                     15,515       19,877       -21.9
 17      Ford Explorer                   15,294       14,266         7.2
 18      GMC Sierra P/U                  13,732       14,381        -4.5
 19      Nissan Sentra                   13,444       16,144       -16.7
 20      Hyundai Elantra                 13,185        9,885       +33.4
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
