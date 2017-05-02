版本:
TABLE-Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April

    May 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April
   
 RANK      VEHICLE                       April 2017   April 2016     PCT CHNG
 1         Ford F-Series P/U                 70,657       70,774         -0.2
 2         Ram P/U                           43,321       40,264         +7.6
 3         Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U           40,154       49,990        -19.7
 4         Honda CR-V                        32,671       28,913        +13.0
 5         Toyota RAV4                       31,757       30,152         +5.3
 6         Toyota Camry                      31,428       34,039         -7.7
 7         Honda Civic                       31,211       35,331        -11.7
 8         Toyota Corolla                    31,104       33,653         -7.6
 9         Nissan Rogue                      27,386       23,173        +18.2
 10        Honda Accord                      26,938       31,526        -14.6
 11        Ford Escape                       25,637       23,920         +7.2
 12        Chevrolet Cruze                   21,317       14,153        +50.6
 13        Chevrolet Equinox                 20,655       20,607         +0.2
 14        Nissan Altima                     20,263       28,484        -28.9
 15        Nissan Sentra                     20,255       19,145         +5.8
 16        Ford Explorer                     19,771       20,283         -2.5
 17        Jeep Grand Cherokee               18,877       17,768         +6.2
 18        Jeep Wrangler                     18,841       18,840         +0.0
 19        Toyota Highlander                 17,981       15,037        +19.6
 20        GMC Sierra P/U                    17,400       20,531        -15.3
                                                                  
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April                    
                                                                  
 RANK      VEHICLE                         YTD 2017     YTD 2016     PCT CHNG
 1         Ford F-Series P/U                275,938      256,895         +7.4
 2         Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U          168,621      178,955         -5.8
 3         Ram P/U                          162,520      153,562         +5.8
 4         Nissan Rogue                     128,807       92,209        +39.7
 5         Honda CR-V                       126,728      100,101        +26.6
 6         Toyota Camry                     114,887      130,284        -11.8
 7         Honda Civic                      112,865      122,634         -8.0
 8         Toyota Corolla                   112,539      122,139         -7.9
 9         Toyota RAV4                      112,290      106,274         +5.7
 10        Ford Escape                      101,975       95,514         +6.8
 11        Honda Accord                      96,753      108,599        -10.9
 12        Nissan Altima                     94,248      113,816        -17.2
 13        Chevrolet Equinox                 83,364       80,486         +3.6
 14        Jeep Grand Cherokee               75,477       65,426        +15.4
 15        Chevrolet Cruze                   75,240       51,394        +46.4
 16        Ford Explorer                     74,442       76,168         -2.3
 17        Nissan Sentra                     71,669       82,089        -12.7
 18        Hyundai Elantra                   70,548       51,724        +36.4
 19        Ford Fusion                       67,483       95,724        -29.5
 20        GMC Sierra P/U                    67,210       71,662         -6.2
 
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
