1 天前
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in July
2017年8月1日 / 晚上7点55分 / 1 天前

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in July

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles
in the U.S. in July as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.
    
 Top 20 Selling Vehicles In U.S. In July
 RANK  VEHICLE                             Jul-17    Jul-16  PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                   69,467    65,657      +5.8
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U             45,966    54,116     -15.1
 3     Toyota RAV4                         41,804    31,886     +31.1
 4     Ram P/U                             39,708    39,809      -0.3
 5     Honda Civic                         36,683    32,952     +11.3
 6     Toyota Camry                        33,827    34,123      -0.9
 7     Nissan Rogue                        32,425    33,298      -2.6
 8     Honda CR-V                          31,761    36,017     -11.8
 9     Honda Accord                        30,903    31,946      -3.3
 10    Toyota Corolla                      28,333    33,318     -15.0
 11    Ford Escape                         27,716    26,260      +5.5
 12    Chevrolet Equinox                   23,524    21,882      +7.5
 13    Nissan Altima                       22,314    24,949     -10.6
 14    GMC Sierra P/U                      19,963    22,428     -11.0
 15    Jeep Grand Cherokee                 19,024    16,661     +14.2
 16    Toyota Highlander                   19,017    15,213     +25.0
 17    Ford Explorer                       18,763    16,615     +12.9
 18    Nissan Sentra                       18,724    18,536      +1.0
 19    Jeep Wrangler                       18,698    18,662      +0.2
 20    Toyota Tacoma                       17,372    16,580      +4.8
                                                                     
 Top 20 Selling Vehicles In U.S. Through July                        
                                                                     
 RANK  VEHICLE                           YTD 2017  YTD 2016  PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                  499,327   460,901      +8.3
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            308,906   327,768      -5.8
 3     Ram P/U                            290,151   273,029      +6.3
 4     Nissan Rogue                       228,114   182,181     +25.2
 5     Toyota RAV4                        226,570   197,786     +14.6
 6     Honda CR-V                         219,017   195,092     +12.3
 7     Honda Civic                        212,446   222,792      -4.6
 8     Toyota Camry                       210,724   233,884      -9.9
 9     Toyota Corolla                     204,860   224,592      -8.8
 10    Honda Accord                       190,994   201,300      -5.1
 11    Ford Escape                        184,672   181,638      +1.7
 12    Nissan Altima                      168,598   197,644     -14.7
 13    Chevrolet Equinox                  156,978   143,202      +9.6
 14    Ford Explorer                      137,224   128,952      +6.4
 15    Jeep Grand Cherokee                135,403   117,016     +15.7
 16    Nissan Sentra                      131,298   141,550      -7.2
 17    Ford Fusion                        121,111   170,840     -29.1
 18    GMC Sierra P/U                     119,116   128,894      -7.6
 19    Toyota Highlander                  118,992    97,142     +22.5
 20    Jeep Wrangler                      117,620   119,074      -1.2
 
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

