BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium car brand Audi aims to overtake Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz this year by racking up sales to 1.3 million vehicles, Audi's chief executive said.
"We will surpass Mercedes this year and move up from position No.3 to number No.2," Rupert Stadler told journalists on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show.
Audi was also upbeat on the economic outlook for the automotive industry.
"There are two early warning signals. One is fleet sales, the other used car sales, and in neither we currently recognise any headwinds," sales chief Peter Schwarzenbauer said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.