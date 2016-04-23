Look Mao, no hands! China's roadmap to self-driving cars

* Draft self-drive policy could be issued this year
* Highway self-drive in 3-5 years; everywhere by 2025
* China's technology currently lags U.S., Europe
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, April 23 In the race to develop
self-driving cars, the United States and Europe lead in
technology, but China is coming up fast in the outside lane with
a regulatory structure that could put it ahead in the popular
adoption of autonomous cars on its highways and city streets.
A draft roadmap for having highway-ready, self-driving cars
within 3-5 years and autonomous vehicles for urban driving by
2025 could be unveiled as early as this year, said Li Keqiang,
an automotive engineering professor at Tsinghua University who
chairs the committee drafting the plan. The panel is backed by
the powerful Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The draft will set out technical standards, including a
common language for cars to communicate with each other and
infrastructure, and regulatory guidelines - a unified framework
that contrasts with a patchwork of state laws and standards in
the United States.
Without coordination, that patchwork could hold back the
development of self driving cars in the U.S., David Strickland,
a former safety chief for the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said at an event in Beijing this month.
China's top-down approach could see it overtake the U.S. and
Europe, where automakers have generally been left to agree among
themselves on industry standards. A push for self-driving and
electric cars also fits with Beijing's shift to an economy
driven by high-tech and consumer industries rather than heavy
industry and low-end manufacturing.
"If we can convince the government that every company, every
car on the road must use this (single standard) ... then there
is a chance China can beat the rest of the world" to the
widespread use of self-driving cars, said Li Yusheng, head of
Chongqing Changan Automobile's autonomous drive
program.
China is ripe for the advent of self-driving cars. It's the
world's biggest autos market and is blighted by choking air
pollution, traffic congestion and often erratic driving. More
than 200,000 people die each year in road accidents, according
to World Health Organisation estimates.
As relative newcomers to mass car ownership Chinese also
tend not to share the West's love affair with driving. In a 2015
World Economic Forum survey, 75 percent of Chinese said they
would likely ride in a self-driving car, versus half of
Americans. Within 20 years, China will be the largest market for
autonomous features, accounting for at least a quarter of global
demand, says Boston Consulting Group.
BIG AMBITIONS
The China draft would be opened up for industry comment and
input from a range of ministries, ultimately going to the State
Council, or cabinet, for approval.
At a most basic level, the committee will define a
'self-driving' car and set a minimum level of functionality,
said Bai Jie, a professor at Tongji University who also sits on
the expert committee.
In other respects, China plans to be more ambitious. It may
adopt cellular data technology - already used in many cars to
access the Internet - for cars to communicate, rather than the
dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) standard used in the
U.S. and Europe, said Li, the panel chairman.
"The U.S., Europe and Japan spent so much time developing
DSRC, so they strongly recommend it for China," Li said. "Here,
we're just beginning so why not choose advanced technology like
LTE (Long Term Evolution wireless broadband technology) or 5G?"
China's provisional timeline would put it at least in line
with, if not ahead, of others developing self-driving cars.
By 2020, Toyota Motor aims to market a car that can
drive by itself on highways, and Mercedes, after two
decades of research, plans to launch a self-driving car, though
drivers would be required to take control in certain situations.
Chinese automakers including SAIC Motor and Ford
Motor's local partner Changan have internal targets that
match the likely draft roadmap, and are represented on the
experts committee, Li said, while foreign car makers are not.
SELF-DRIVE TRIP
To be sure, China has some way to go to become a global
pacesetter in autonomous driving.
Li, the committee chief, said the panel was only now looking
into legal issues around self-driving cars, such as who is
liable in any collision.
Li Shufu, chairman of automaker Geely,
has said China must revise its laws so the manufacturer, not the
driver, is held responsible for accidents when a car is in
self-drive mode. "If (our) legislation lags behind, self-driving
cars will be difficult to sell in China," he said.
"It's certainly possible for the Chinese auto industry to
make significant headway with government backing, but there's
still a lot going into developing that technology, making sure
it's safe, and that means a certain number of miles driven,"
said Jeremy Carlson, an analyst at consultancy IHS Automotive.
Ahead of next week's Beijing autoshow, Changan took a couple
of its prototype self-driving sedans for a 2,000 km (1,243 mile)
trip from its Chongqing headquarters to the Chinese capital.
With a test engineer behind the wheel, but with his hands in
his lap, the automated system guided the car along the highway
at 80 km per hour, adjusting speed for traffic and speed-limit
signs, while keeping centred in its lane - roughly on par with
the self-drive capabilities of Tesla models already on
the market.
Changan's Li said a self-driving model should be on the
market in 2-3 years, with the automaker spending 5 billion yuan
($773 million) to further the technology by 2020. It is also in
talks with Internet giant Baidu on developing automated
driving technology.
"The intersection between technology companies and
automakers is the space to watch," said Wang Yanmin, a professor
at Beijing Normal University.
(Reporting by Jake Spring, with additional reporting by
Norihiko Shirouzu and Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)