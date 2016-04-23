Ford not interested in tie-up with Fiat Chrysler -CEO Fields

BEIJING, April 23 Ford Motor Co is not
interested in a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, Chief Executive Mark Fields said on Saturday, when
asked about FCA head Sergio Marchionne's remark that Ford could
be a potential merger candidate.
"I can't speak to what Sergio or others wake up and want to
say," Fields told reporters ahead of next week's Beijing motor
show.
After being rebuffed by General Motors last year,
Marchionne said last week that Ford, Toyota Motor Corp
and Volkswagen AG are the only remaining merger
candidates for FCA.
Marchionne has long called for mergers among large
automakers to help diffuse development costs for advanced cars
that pollute less.
Fields largely reiterated a written statement Ford issued
last week, saying: "I can just say we have no interest other
than executing our plan, delivering product excellence and
driving innovation in every part of our business. That is our
sole focus."
Speaking in Beijing, Fields said the company sees 23.5
million to 25.5 million vehicle sales for the overall Chinese
market this year, representing flat to slight growth over 2015.
Fields declined to give a target for Ford China sales for
this year. However, Ford's China sales gained 14 percent in the
first three months of the year to 314,454 units, outpacing 6
percent growth for the overall market.
The U.S. automaker has been locked in a dead heat for
fifth-largest in passenger car sales with Toyota and Nissan in
China, according to China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers statistics. It overtook the Japanese automakers in
sales for the first quarter this year after finishing behind for
2015.
Ford makes cars in China through joint ventures with
Chongqing Changan Automobile and Jiangling Motors
Corp (JMC).
"We have a lot of confidence in the medium- and long-term
over the continued growth in the China market," Fields said.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Tom Hogue)