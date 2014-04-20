BMW in final stages of decision on potential new factory

BEIJING, April 20 Germany's BMW is
getting closer to deciding whether it will build a new factory,
its board member Ian Robertson said on Sunday, as the luxury
carmaker expands capacity to meet demand in key markets.
"We are in the final stages of deciding where the plant will
be," Robertson told reporters at the Auto China show in Beijing
on Sunday.
Robertson said several locations were under consideration,
though he declined to elaborate.
"We see niches in the 3 Series segment, with the GT and the
4 Series Grand Coupe. These products are really important
today," he said, when asked which products might potentially
require more capacity.
Earlier this year, BMW said it planned to expand capacity at
its plant in Spartanburg in the United States to boost
production levels of its sports utility vehicles.
Ramping up production capacity at Spartanburg to 450,000
cars by 2016 will make it BMW's largest factory, the company
said.
Robertson said he was confident the Munich-based carmaker
would be able to achieve its target of selling a record 2
million cars or more this year.
"Overall we are seeing a global picture which has growth in
it," he said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in BEIJING; Editing by Lee Chyen
Yee)