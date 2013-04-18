Going local: Japanese carmakers turn to Chinese parts for China market

* Japanese sourcing more China parts at low-end of market
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 19 When Nissan Motor Co Ltd
was preparing to launch the Venucia marque with its
China venture partner two years ago, it sourced more components
locally to keep costs down - and was sent mislabelled parts and
sun visors that melted in the heat.
The quality of Chinese-made car parts has since improved
and, facing tougher competition in what is now the world's
biggest autos market, Nissan and its Japanese rivals Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd are having
to increase the locally made content in their cars.
This is a big step for Japanese automakers that have built a
global reputation for quality through close relationships with
known and trusted suppliers, many of whom they own and control
and with whom they jointly design and develop components.
But, at the fast-growth end of the Chinese market - the
sub-$10,000, no-frills cars that appeal to a new generation of
drivers - the Japanese are going bumper-to-bumper with local
manufacturers such as Geely as well as some global
brands, and they need to contain their costs. This segment of
the market is seen as a key battleground for all carmakers as
growth is forecast at nearly 40 percent over the next two years.
Entering China a decade ago, Japan's automakers relied
heavily on parts from their affiliates, or "keiretsu" companies,
which were often imported from Japan or elsewhere. To check
costs, the automakers urged suppliers to shift production to
China - and Honda and Nissan say they can now secure more than
90 percent of their car parts locally depending on brand. But
even these parts made by "keiretsu" suppliers at Chinese plants
are more expensive than those from Chinese manufacturers as they
often rely on materials imported from Japan.
Now, a firmer yen and a lingering anti-Japan
sentiment from a territorial row between Asia's two leading
economies last year are adding pressure for automakers to source
more parts from local Chinese suppliers.
Until now, the battle for the sub-$10,000 car market has
been between Chinese firms. But as the higher-end market is
crowded and volume sales are at the cheaper end, the entry-level
segment is one that foreign automakers can no longer ignore.
TAKING ON KING KONG
To compete at the no-frills end of the market against
Geely's King Kong and GM's Chevrolet Sail, the Japanese
are having to keep costs down and step up their sourcing of
local parts. In this, they are playing catch-up with U.S. and
European rivals, which already have more Chinese content in
their cars.
"No matter how you look at it, pure Chinese suppliers are
cheaper," Shouhei Yamazaki, senior vice president for purchasing
at Nissan's local joint venture, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger
Vehicle Co, told Reuters.
For example, Nissan, which has been the most aggressive
among the Japanese in localising parts production at its plants
around the world, can cut its costs for rear lamps on its
made-in-China Venucia brand by around 40 percent by shopping at
local suppliers. "GM and Volkswagen use these firms
and since we compete with them we'll lose out unless we also use
them," Yamazaki said.
LOCALS BOLDER
At the same time, local joint venture partners have been
emboldened since a row between China and Japan over disputed
East China Sea islets. The row triggered often violent protests
and battered sales of Japanese branded cars in China.
"The Japanese had to rely on their Chinese partners to deal
with the crisis ... and the Chinese have gained more influence,"
said the head of one Japanese interior parts supplier to Honda
in China. "The Chinese are pushing to bring in their own
suppliers ... and business in China is all about relationships."
The quality of Chinese-made car parts has improved as
manufacturers gain experience, though many still fall short of
those made by Japanese rivals, people in the industry say.
"During the trial stages in the lead-up to the Venucia
launch, we had quite a few problems that were unthinkable,"
Yamazaki said, recalling how sun visors wilted and parts were
often delivered with the wrong labels, prompting Nissan to send
in a team of Japanese engineers to work with local suppliers and
ensure products met the firm's high standards.
Yamazaki said parts made by Chinese suppliers currently make
up around 15-20 percent of Nissan branded cars in value terms,
and the aim was to push that up to more than 35 percent.
"KEIRETSU" WARNING
So far, much of the localisation by Japan's carmakers has
been limited to firms supplying electrical and interior parts
that are considered less vital to car safety. The shift will
impact second- and third-tier supply firms more than the bigger
Japanese auto parts providers such as Denso Corp and
Aishin Seiki Co Ltd.
"It's not our goal to 100 percent localise," Honda
spokeswoman Akemi Ando said in an emailed response to Reuters
questions for this article. Toyota's China-based spokesman
declined to comment.
However, the Japanese "keiretsu" suppliers warn that more
local parts will mean poorer quality cars.
"The carmakers will never admit that quality will drop, but
it will. There's no doubt about it," said an executive at a main
Japanese supplier to Toyota, Nissan and Honda, who didn't want
to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"Sure, they're making suppliers provide samples and so on,
but that's not bullet-proof. Things like the endurance of an
auto part are very hard to check unless you actually apply them
in cars on the road."