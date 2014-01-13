Chrysler trumpets shared design with Fiat as Chrysler 200 debuts

| DETROIT
DETROIT Jan 13 The Chrysler 200 mid-sized sedan
to be rolled out this week at the Detroit auto show will be the
third model built on the same European-based vehicle
architecture by Chrysler Group LLC, as the company moves forward
with a design strategy focused on slashing development times and
costs.
Chrysler and its Italian parent, Fiat SpA, are
playing catch-up with other global automakers such as crosstown
rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co in
developing cost-cutting shared architectures.
And with mid-sized sedans being the largest segment of the
car market, the new Chrysler 200 will come under sharp scrutiny.
Chrysler's platform-sharing effort began in earnest shortly
after its 2009 bankruptcy, when the company came under control
of Fiat and Fiat's chief executive, Sergio Marchionne.
The 2015 Chrysler 200 is the latest Chrysler model and fifth
in the Fiat-Chrysler fold to share vehicle architecture. The
platform was first used for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Then came
the Dodge Dart, the first car jointly designed by Fiat and
Chrysler, then the Fiat Viaggio made and sold in China, and most
recently the Jeep Cherokee SUV.
By 2016, when Fiat and Chrysler are expected to have merged
into a single company, more than 1 million vehicles are expected
to have been built off the architecture, including some models
not yet given the green light for production, said Mark
Chernoby, who is in charge of engineering and product planning
for Chrysler.
The 200 has had the smoothest path to production of any of
the vehicles on what Chrysler calls its compact U.S.-wide
architecture, Chernoby said.
"This is one of the huge values of common architectures," he
said.
The launch of the Dart was bumpy as automatic transmission
cars weren't readily available, and the Cherokee's launch in
October was delayed by two months because of issues related to
the company's new nine-speed transmission.
SHARED PARTS
The Dart, the Cherokee and the 200 share between 50 percent
and 70 percent of their parts, which cuts costs significantly,
although Chernoby would not provide details.
The company also saves money on developing models by shaving
development time by about five months for each one, compared
with bringing a car to production from scratch, Chernoby said.
The common parts are almost entirely those not noticed by
the customer. A Dodge still needs to look and feel like a Dodge,
a Jeep a Jeep, and a Fiat a Fiat, said Chernoby.
Marchionne, who is chief executive of both Fiat and of
Chrysler, took a big step toward his plan to merge the two
companies with a deal announced early this month for Fiat to buy
the 41.46 percent of Chrysler is does not already own. The deal
is to close by Jan. 20.
But a merger of the companies it not likely to change the
plans to share architectures of compact and mid-size models,
which would have happened anyway, Chernoby said.
Plans to use a common architecture for the Dart, the
Cherokee and the 200 date back to 2009 when Marchionne and
Chrysler's and Fiat's designers and engineers began planning the
products that have since come out, as well as those yet to come.
The same underpinning for these vehicles will be the basis
for "most if not all of our" compact and mid-size cars in the
next few years as well, said Chrysler spokesman Rick Deneau.
TOUGH MIDSIZE COMPETITION
Chrysler's efforts in bringing out the new 200 are being
closely watched, because of the importance of the mid-sized
sedan market.
"A capable mid-size sedan remains the biggest hole in
Chrysler's lineup, putting pressure on the sleek new 200 to
succeed in that high-volume, highly competitive segment," said
Karl Brauer, analyst with research firm Kelley Blue Book.
Last year, the Chrysler 200 placed ninth among mid-size
sedans, with sales of 122,500, down 2.4 percent.
This is the second redo of the Chrysler 200.
This time, the car is the product of a few years of design
and development work, rather than the rush refreshing job
introduced in 2010 fix the old Chrysler Sebring, which was
allowed to languish under the company's previous owners,
Cerberus Capital Management.
"Clearly the expectations are going to be a bit higher" for
the 2015 Chrysler 200, said Mike Jackson, IHS director of North
American vehicle production forecasting.