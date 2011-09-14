AUTOSHOW-Commodities price volatility challenges auto industry

* Price-setting hampered by volatility - industry expert
* Opel banks on improved productivity to offset costs
* Nissan tries to reduce depence on scarce metals
* Raw material prices reached peak - Daimler CEO
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 It's not the rising cost of
commodities but rather the volatility of prices that is giving
auto makers a headache, global auto executives and analysts say.
"You can't decide on a price increase if the prices are
constantly moving," Hubertus Bardt, an expert on the impact of
commodities prices on industry at the Cologne Institute of
Economic Research, told Reuters on Wednesday.
According to the institute, the price of industrial metals
has risen by more than 300 percent since 1999, forcing auto
makers to focus on more efficient production methods.
For value brands, it will force a greater focus on
efficiency, Nick Reilly, Chief Executive of General Motors'
European arm Opel, said.
"You can't always recover the raw material costs and so it's
constantly a battle of improving our productivity, improving
different things in the car to offset it. So it's not just a
matter of putting our prices up," Reilly told Reuters Insider TV
in an interview.
China's demand for commodity imports, including crude oil,
copper and iron ore is adding to margin pressure for global auto
makers.
Andy Palmer, executive vice president at Japanese carmaker
Nissan said: "Commodity prices are more about
volatility. One minute it's skyrocketing, the next it's not.
It's quite difficult to know what to do."
In response, Nissan is trying to reduce its dependence on
scarce metals through engineering.
"Catalytic converters are a great story. The way that you
wash the honeycomb brick and significantly reduce the amount of
material you apply was far more significant than hedging,"
Palmer said.
Automakers were already forced to invest in improving the
fuel-efficiency of their cars after the price of oil rose by
more than 700 percent since 1999, the Cologne Institute's Bardt
said.
German premium carmakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW
both said increases in the price of commodities are
still manageable.
"We have experience with this because in the last few years
again, that volatility in the raw material market has been very,
very stark," BMW board member Ian Robertson told Reuters Insider
TV.
"Will it affect the pricing of our models? We'll have to
wait and see. But overall, it's a relatively small impact in the
overall cost base of the company," he said.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said higher commodity
prices are still accompanied by stronger demand for cars in
growing economies.
"You are not hit by both a recession and growth in commodity
prices at the same time," he said.
He also said he does not see any short-term spike in raw
material prices.
"I think we have seen the peak (of raw material prices), and
this has been part of our costs and thereby priced in already.
So going forward I do not see a threat from that side."
(Reporting By Edward Taylor, Helen Massy Beresford, and Darcy
Lambton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)