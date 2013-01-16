Carmakers get creative with crossovers as SUV alternative

* VW to build new midsize model in Tennessee in early 2015
* Others range from compact Honda to high-performance Audi
* Nissan shows a hybrid-powered concept
* Crossovers account for nearly 30 pct of U.S. auto sales
By Deepa Seetharaman and Andreas Cremer
DETROIT, Jan 16 Volkswagen AG's
CrossBlue concept, which previews a new midsize seven-passenger
crossover vehicle the German automaker plans to build in
Tennessee in early 2015, is not the sexiest model on the floor
of the Detroit auto show.
But it may be one of the most significant. The production
version of the CrossBlue appears to be aimed at the sweet spot
in a burgeoning U.S. market segment that continues to draw new
entries in a variety of shapes and sizes, from compact to
fullsize.
The show demonstrates an increasing diversity in crossovers,
or car-based vehicles that provide the space, styling and
functionality of a truck-based sport-utility vehicle without the
penalty at the gas pump.
On display are such new concepts as the Nissan
Resonance, an early look at both the redesigned 2014 Murano
crossover and the automaker's new hybrid gasoline-electric
powertrain; the Honda Urban SUV, which teases the
redesigned 2014 Fit subcompact; and the Lincoln MKC, which
arrives early next year as the first compact crossover for Ford
Motor Co's premium brand.
VW predicted this week that the U.S. market for midsize
crossovers will grow by more than a fifth by 2021. This
expanding segment attracts a wide swathe of consumers, from
young families seeking an alternative to the minivan to recent
retirees looking for a smaller vehicle to prepare for a possible
spike in fuel prices.
ATTRACTIVE TO AUTOMAKERS
The rise of the U.S. crossover market began in the mid-1990s
and built on the popularity of Toyota Motor Corp's RAV4
and Honda's CR-V compacts. Now, the segment accounts for 29.4
percent of U.S. auto sales, up from 26.4 percent in 2009,
according data firm TrueCar.com, and ranges from small,
economical entries to expensive, high-performance variants.
These models are critical to automakers as they strive to
meet federal standards that call for a sharp rise in fuel
economy by 2025.
But crossovers are also attractive because they often fetch
premium prices, thus offering higher margins than the more
conventional models on which they are based.
"When you think about it, a crossover is just a hatchback,"
said Jim Hall, managing director of 2953 Analytics, an
automotive consulting firm. "The difference in cost to build the
two is not that great."
More and more, it is the midsized vehicle that is considered
the sweet spot of the crossover market, executives say.
VW executives have said the company's new midsize crossover,
designed to compete with the Ford Explorer and the Honda Pilot,
could be one of the key drivers in achieving the German parent's
annual U.S. sales target of 1 million vehicles by 2018.
The new model also will give the VW brand crossovers in
three sizes, starting with the compact Tiguan and ranging up to
the fullsize Touareg.
VW's premium Audi brand, meanwhile, is planning to expand
its U.S. crossover range in 2014, slotting the new Q3 compact
below the Q5 and Q7. It is also filling out the line with a
354-horsepower performance edition of the Q5, called SQ5, on
display at the Detroit show.
Porsche, another high-end VW brand, is also building up its
crossover presence, showing the potent Cayenne Turbo S in
Detroit and laying plans for the world debut later this year of
the compact Macan.
Porsche plans to unveil the Macan in November at the Los
Angeles show, rather than at the big Frankfurt show in September
- evidence of the importance of the U.S. market, which is
expected to account for at least 25 percent of the 50,000 or so
Macans that Porsche hopes to sell worldwide each year.