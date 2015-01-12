版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 00:55 BJT

Daimler CEO still sees strong momentum in China

DETROIT Jan 12 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said he sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in China.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Detroit Motor Show Zetsche said that Mercedes-Benz was still experiencing strong growth in China.

"We are very confident that the momentum will continue," Zetsche told reporters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
