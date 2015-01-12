Daimler CEO still sees strong momentum in China

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
DETROIT Jan 12 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said he sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in China.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Detroit Motor Show Zetsche said that Mercedes-Benz was still experiencing strong growth in China.
"We are very confident that the momentum will continue," Zetsche told reporters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: