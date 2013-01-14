Daimler CEO says not in talks with China Investment Corp

Jan 14 Daimler AG is not aware of China Investment Corp's (CIC) plans to take a stake in the company and is not in talks with CIC, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Zetsche also said Daimler was in talks with China's BAIC Group about its role in an initial public offering of BAIC's passenger car unit.

Earlier this month, a Chinese media report said China Investment Corp, the country's investment vehicle, was interested in buying a stake of between 4 percent and 10 percent in Daimler. [ID: nL5E9C71R3]