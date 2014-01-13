Daimler CEO: company may hit targeted savings before deadline

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with earnings in focus
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
DETROIT Jan 13 The top executive at Daimler AG said on Monday the German automaker was likely to achieve its cost-savings target earlier than expected - and he declined to rule out the possibility the savings might exceed the company's goals.
Speaking at the Detroit auto show, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said Daimler's aim of achieving annual cost savings of 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) before the end 2014 was "likely."
"Whether we exceed it remains to be seen," he said.
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
* Vienna says Airbus should react with less emotion (Adds defence ministry comment, background)
* Metlife chairman in shareholder letter says in U.S. and abroad, will continue to allow "older, more capital intensive" liabilities to run off in 2017