UPDATE 1-Daimler CEO cautiously optimistic about China

DETROIT, USA, Jan 11 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday recent market turbulence in China, the world's largest car market, had not impacted demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

"November was a strong month. December it looks like a growth month as well... We don't see any negative impact in our showroom, just the opposite," Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show.

"We have very strong momentum. We are cautiously optimistic that momentum that we have built in the past years will continue," Zetsche said about China demand.

Zetsche declined to give a precise forecast for China growth. Daimler sees the U.S. market growing by a single-digit percentage amount. Growth in Europe could be higher than single digits, Zetsche said.

Separately, Zetsche said Mercedes-Benz was working on a platform for electric cars and that Mercedes would have a product offering that is competitive to keep up with rivals by the end of the decade.

Zetsche welcomed the prospect of Chinese joint venture partner BAIC taking a stake in Daimler.

"They are highly welcome to become shareholers. The main prerequisite is that there will be no dilution to other shareholders," Zetsche said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)