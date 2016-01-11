Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2015 performance "at top end" of guidance

DETROIT Jan 11 Fiat Chrysler's
performance last year came in at the top end of the
company's own guidance, the auto maker's CEO Sergio Marchionne
said on Monday, helping push the shares up 3 percent.
Marchionne was speaking at a press conference at Detroit
carshow. Asked by reporters whether he confirmed a goal to sell
around 7 million cars in 2018, Marchionne said he confirmed the
financial targets of the 2014-2018 plan and that it did not
matter how many cars the company was selling to reach those
targets.
