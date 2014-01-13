BRIEF-Ford says new F-150, due this year, key to US CAFE compliance

DETROIT Jan 13 At the North American
International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday:
* Ford Motor Co COO Mark Field said production of the
company's new F-150 pickup would begin in Q4 of 2014 and that
the truck would be in U.S. showrooms by year end.
* Fields also said the new F-150 would help the automaker
meet U.S. fuel economy regulations for the first time.
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said the company may use
more aluminum in future SUVs, and other models.
* Ford Executive Chairman Ford and CEO Alan Mulally said
they were "happy" that the rumors that Mulally was headed for
Micosoft had been quashed.
