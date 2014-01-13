Toyota unveils sports car concept in bid to recapture Supra sizzle

DETROIT Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp took the wraps off a new sports car concept on Monday, underscoring an effort by Japan's largest automaker to energize its brand and fill a void in its lineup after discontinuing the Supra more than a decade ago.

The concept, called the FT-1, is part of a broader attempt by Chief Executive Akio Toyoda to add excitement to a brand better known for quality and reliability than heart-pumping performance.

Although the Supra never sold in high volumes it enjoyed a loyal following among compact sports car enthusiasts.