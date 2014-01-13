Toyota unveils sports car concept in bid to recapture Supra sizzle

DETROIT Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp took
the wraps off a new sports car concept on Monday, underscoring
an effort by Japan's largest automaker to energize its brand and
fill a void in its lineup after discontinuing the Supra more
than a decade ago.
The concept, called the FT-1, is part of a broader attempt
by Chief Executive Akio Toyoda to add excitement to a brand
better known for quality and reliability than heart-pumping
performance.
Although the Supra never sold in high volumes it enjoyed a
loyal following among compact sports car enthusiasts.