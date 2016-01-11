Toyota plans to market Lexus fuel cell car around 2020 - exec

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
DETROIT Jan 11 Toyota Motor Corp plans to market a zero-emission, fuel cell vehicle (FCV) model in its premium Lexus brand within the next few years, a top executive said on Monday.
"Our commitment is to have a fuel cell car in the Lexus brand around 2020," Toyota president Akio Toyoda told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Monday at an event held to unveil a new concept FCV design.
A Lexus FCV would be the second model produced by Toyota that uses hydrogen as a power source to produce zero emissions, following the Mirai launched in late 2014. (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.