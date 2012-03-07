UPDATE 2-Ailing carmakers seek Europe-wide overcapacity fix

* Industry body ACEA calls for regional solution
* Carmakers want back-up in closing plants, not money-source
* Peugeot CEO would support EU action on overcapacity
* ACEA members discussed overcapacity at meeting-Fiat CEO
By Jennifer Clark and Laurence Frost
GENEVA, March 7 Europe's carmakers,
desperate to beat the overcapacity that hurts profits and leaves
them vulnerable to overseas competitors, want the region's
leaders to accept they must close plants and make politically
toxic job cuts to survive.
European car industry association ACEA discussed how to
intensify its lobbying efforts with the European Commission and
come up with a pan-European fix for excess output at a meeting
on the sidelines of the Geneva Auto Show on Wednesday.
Sales are withering in a region which analysts and auto
industry executives estimate has at least 20 percent too much
carmaking capacity.
"We cannot continue endlessly (to) deal with automotive
issues at the national level," said ACEA Secretary General Ivan
Hodac in an interview at the Geneva Auto Show. "We need an
EU-wide solution. But it is not easy."
MORAL SUPPORT, NOT MONEY
An industry source briefed on the ACEA talks told Reuters
that European automakers, bruised by brutal price competition in
a market soured by austerity measures, want political acceptance
for plant closures rather than additional funding - which is
unlikely to be forthcoming from cash-strapped governments.
ACEA Chairman and Fiat chief
executive Sergio Marchionne will discuss future trade agreements
at a March 20 meeting with the EU trade commissioner, officials
said in Geneva.
Another source said ACEA was already working on a proposal
to submit to the EU, though this would not be ready by the
meeting.
Marchionne said ACEA members had discussed overcapacity at
Wednesday's meeting. "We need to look at the entire overcapacity
picture," he added.
SUPPORT
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin said he
would support EU action to tackle the problem.
France's Peugeot has just sealed a deal with U.S. automaker
General Motors targeting cost savings through shared
production that it hopes will help accelerate overseas growth.
The tie-up highlights the overcapacity problem as well as
stoking workers' fears over mass job losses.
GM said on Tuesday that the two car makers would make their
own decisions on sites, but the alliance would not cause any
plants to close.
The company should be able to present a plan for its
European Opel/Vauxhall operations in two to three months, Europe
head Karl-Friedrich Stracke said at the auto show.
Varin, who formerly headed British steelmaker
Corus, said Brussels should draw lessons from earlier successful
intervention in that sector.
He also called for the same political back-up U.S. carmakers
received during the downturn.
"The political side should support its industry when it has
to restructure," Varin said. "If you look at what happened in
the U.S. during the crisis, there was very strong support from
the U.S. government."
U.S. carmakers shuttered plants and laid off workers when
the crisis hit. Detroit's Big Three automakers - GM, Ford
and Chrysler, now partnered with Fiat, closed 13 plants between
2008 and 2012.
The process was painful but the industry was left in better
shape. IHS Automotive estimates U.S. capacity utilisation will
reach 82 percent in 2012, up from 66 percent in 2008.
In Europe, with 241 plants in 27 countries, only three
factories have closed or are slated to close over the same
period. Capacity utilisation is seen at 65 percent this year,
figures from IMC-Auto show.
Instead of helping carmakers restructure, European
governments bailed them out with billions of euros in loans and
scrapping incentives that delayed reform and which has thrown
overcapacity into stark relief.
But any cross-border restructuring would face fierce
opposition from national governments as politicians jealously
guard manufacturing jobs.
Adding to the manufacturers' woes, a free trade agreement
with South Korea introduced last July boosted South Korean
automakers' sales in the region.
South Korea exported 438,767 vehicles to the EU and imported
78,762 vehicles from the region in 2011, government data shows.
"If we continue opening borders without the possibility of
having access to the other country's market it's a slippery
slope," said Hodac, adding ACEA would only support a trade
agreement with India if it eliminated its import tariffs.
UBS analyst Philippe Houchois said: "The EU traditionally
has been a watchdog making sure that member states don't give
unfair aid to struggling companies ... there could be an EU
policy that acknowledges that downsizing would benefit the
industry long term."
Another analyst who asked not to be identified said:
"Marchionne made the comparison with the steel industry. What
would help is EU-wide relaxing rules for firing workers, making
it less expensive."
"It's an EU-level problem, because the EU put on a lot of
C02 limits which increase costs and the EU negotiates trade
agreements with Asian countries."
Not all the ACEA's members agree with the lobby group's call
to arms, however.
"I'm not at all calling for government aid," said Bernhard
Mattes, head of Ford's German operations.
"A restructuring of companies must be carried out by the
companies," Mattes said.
Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of French carmaker Renault
and its Japanese alliance partner Nissan Motor
, predicted the first European restructuring moves could
open the floodgates to a rash of plant closures.
At the moment, all European carmakers have capacity
problems, Ghosn said.
"But the day somebody's able to restructure heavily in
Europe, it's going to force all car makers to do it."
NATIONAL JOB WORRIES
The European auto industry has few tools at EU level that
can help it deal with overcapacity and while ACEA may want a
concerted approach, national governments will be loath to cede
control of such a key political issue.
British business secretary Vince Cable was at the auto show
as part of a bid to save jobs in the struggling sector, his
presence highlighting the sensitivity of threatened plant
closures, which often mean the loss of thousands of jobs.
Britain got some good news, with Japan's Nissan Motor Co.
pledging to build a new compact car in Sunderland,
northeast England, but Cable was also due to meet GM bosses to
try to persuade them not to close the Vauxhall plant in
Ellesmere Port in northwest England.
UBS's Houchois noted there was room for conflict between the
EU and national governments on the issue.
"Having said that, we've seen a change in governments
willingness and ability to take action compared to before.
Governments are less committed to supporting industry."
The second analyst agreed: "If the EU can do it for Greece,
they can do it for the car industry," the analyst said. "The
main point is that they are starting to talk about it."
Hodac also said he had noted that the attitude in Brussels
towards the auto industry was changing.
"I am noticing more of a willingness to listen," he said.