Europe, Brazil, USA car markets seen growing in 2015 -Marchionne

DETROIT Jan 12 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he expects the car markets in Europe, Brazil and the United States to post single-digit growth in 2015.

"All (these) markets will grow ... but at single digits," he told journalists at the Detroit auto show.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
