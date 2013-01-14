版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 00:33 BJT

Fiat and Chrysler will eventually be merged - Marchionne

Jan 14 Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC will eventually be merged even if Chrysler does go for an initial public offering, said Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both automakers.

"We will eventually have a merged car company," Marchionne told reporters at the Detroit auto show.

A minority owner of Chrysler last week pushed the U.S. automaker to take the first step toward becoming a public company again by demanding that Chrysler register shares with U.S. regulators.

A voluntary employee beneficiary association (VEBA), which owns 41.5 percent of Chrysler, has the right to make the demand because of a 2009 agreement that brought Chrysler out of bankruptcy and left Fiat as majority-owner.

Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, has no interest in reducing its stake in Chrysler or relinquishing its call option rights to buy Chrysler stock from VEBA, Marchionne said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐