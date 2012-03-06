Fiat says Peugeot/GM alliance "creates complications"

GENEVA, March 6 Fiat Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said the company is open to all
potential partnerships, including in theory one with Peugeot
and General Motors.
"We are open to everything," he said at a press conference
at the Geneva car show, adding he hadn't been "pushed aside" by
the announcement.
Asked how the Peugeot and GM alliance changes the outlook
for Fiat, he said "it creates a level of complication that
before did not exist."
He said he didn't think the alliance between the U.S. giant
and Peugeot would have any sort of impact on a pan-Euroepan
solution for auto covercapacity that Marchionne said he believes
is necessary.
Marchionne said he was in no hurry to complete a merger with
Chrysler, in which Fiat holds a 58.5 percent stake.