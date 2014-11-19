AUTOSHOW-Alfa Romeo expansion on track, Fiat Chrysler exec says

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 The sporty Alfa Romeo
brand's growth into one of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
main global brands, along with an imminent U.S.
relaunch, is on target, its North American chief said at the Los
Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday.
Reid Bigland, who also heads U.S. sales for the Chrysler
Group, said FCA's commitment of $6.5 billion to revamp Alfa
Romeo makes the company's lofty sales goal announced earlier
this year "achievable."
The first shipment to the United States from Italy of 54 of
the Alfa Romeo 4C, a niche sports car, was sent last week,
Bigland said. They will be the first Alfa Romeos sold in the
U.S. market since 1996.
The 4C will be followed by a line of Alfa models to be sold
in larger numbers, but Bigland would not talk about the timing
of future models.
In May, FCA announced that Alfa sales would increase more
than fivefold to 400,000 vehicles by 2018, and that North
American sales would go from nearly zero to 150,000. A
relatively small number of Alfas have been sold in recent years
in Mexico, but none in the United States or Canada.
Alfa plans to introduce eight new models by 2018. It is to
become, along with Jeep, one of FCA's global brands.
FCA has previously said that the next new Alfa model will be
introduced in mid-2015, but Bigland declined to say when it
would reach the United States or give details about the model.
The 4C will launch with versions priced around $70,000. A
base model that costs about $55,000 will be available later.
Bigland said that about 82 Fiat or Maserati dealers will
initially sell the Alfa 4C in the United States, along with two
in Canada. The sales outlets will increase to a total of 120 by
the first quarter, and 200 by the end of 2015.
