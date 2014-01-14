版本:
Ottawa says will work with Chrysler as it eyes investment

OTTAWA Jan 14 Canada's government is committed to working with Chrysler to grow the company's presence in the country, a spokesman for the industry minister said on Tuesday after Chrysler's chief executive said he was seeking financial aid to retool a minivan plant.

"The auto industry is an essential part of our economy. We are committed to working with Chrysler on opportunities to create new jobs and grow its presence here in Canada," said Jake Enwright, press secretary for Industry Minister James Moore in a statement.

Enwright provided no further details.
