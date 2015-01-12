版本:
2015年 1月 13日

Fiat Chrysler CEO says bond issue may accompany Ferrari IPO

DETROIT Jan 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne on Monday said a bond issue may accompany a Ferrari initial public offering in the second quarter.

Marchionne said a secondary listing in Europe may accompany a primary U.S. listing of the luxury sports car brand when the IPO occurs. He did not say where such a secondary listing may take place.

FCA announced last October it would spin off Ferrari by selling sell a 10 percent stake via an IPO and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders.

