Fiat Chrysler CEO says bond issue may accompany Ferrari IPO

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
DETROIT Jan 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne on Monday said a bond issue may accompany a Ferrari initial public offering in the second quarter.
Marchionne said a secondary listing in Europe may accompany a primary U.S. listing of the luxury sports car brand when the IPO occurs. He did not say where such a secondary listing may take place.
FCA announced last October it would spin off Ferrari by selling sell a 10 percent stake via an IPO and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders.
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: