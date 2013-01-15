Fiat's China joint venture chief to move to new role

Jan 15 Automobile manufacturer Fiat said the chief executive of its China joint venture, Jack Cheng, will move to a new position within the group.

"This is a planned succession," said Mike Manley, the Fiat-Chrysler executive in-charge of the Asia-Pacific region, at the Detroit auto show.

Manley, however, declined to name Cheng's successor at GAC-FIAT but said a new chief executive would be announced in February.