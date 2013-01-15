Fiat's China joint venture chief to move to new role

UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
Jan 15 Automobile manufacturer Fiat said the chief executive of its China joint venture, Jack Cheng, will move to a new position within the group.
"This is a planned succession," said Mike Manley, the Fiat-Chrysler executive in-charge of the Asia-Pacific region, at the Detroit auto show.
Manley, however, declined to name Cheng's successor at GAC-FIAT but said a new chief executive would be announced in February.
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.