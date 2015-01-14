版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 08:15 BJT

Ford F-150 pickup launch on schedule, trucks selling in 5 days

| DETROIT

DETROIT Jan 13 Ford Motor Co product development chief Raj Nair said the launch of the new, aluminum-body F-150 pickup is on schedule, and the trucks are selling in an average of five days after hitting dealer showrooms.

Nair spoke to investors at a conference on the sidelines of the Detroit Auto Show. Nair said plans to launch the new F-150 at a second U.S. factory later this year are also on schedule. The F-series truck is a primary source of profits for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐