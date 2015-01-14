Ford F-150 pickup launch on schedule, trucks selling in 5 days

| DETROIT
DETROIT Jan 13 Ford Motor Co product
development chief Raj Nair said the launch of the new,
aluminum-body F-150 pickup is on schedule, and the trucks are
selling in an average of five days after hitting dealer
showrooms.
Nair spoke to investors at a conference on the sidelines of
the Detroit Auto Show. Nair said plans to launch the new F-150
at a second U.S. factory later this year are also on schedule.
The F-series truck is a primary source of profits for the
Dearborn, Michigan, automaker.
