Ford Fusion named Green Car of the Year

LOS ANGELES Nov 29 The Ford Motor Co's Fusion was named Green Car of the Year at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, awarded by the Green Car Journal.

Judges indicated that the Fusion won in part because it offers outstanding fuel economy in three options - gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

"This is a great testament to the transformation of our brand," said Dave Mondragon, general marketing manager of Ford, who accepted the award.